Sex Education Ending With Season 4 — Get Release Date and Watch Teaser

Class is (almost) dismissed: Laurie Nunn’s Sex Education is officially ending with the upcoming Season 4, Netflix announced Wednesday. The British dramedy, which was renewed in September of 2021, will release its final eight episodes Thursday, Sept. 21.–

“We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship and our bodies,” creator Nunn wrote in a letter to fans. “Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It’s been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it’s made some of you feel a little less alone too.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallized, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.”

In the upcoming final season, Otis and Eric face a new frontier: their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. “Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again,” reads the official description. “But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Sex Ed follows the sexual plights and dramas of a class of British students. In Season 3, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) student-run sex clinic became non-existent, along with the duo’s rocky friendship. In the finale (read a recap here), the over-sexed Moordale school was shut down, as Maeve departed for America for a semester abroad shortly after she and Otis (finally!) admitted their feelings for one another.

Elsewhere last season, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) explored life as an official couple, while Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) life was turned upside down as she awaited the arrival of her new baby.

The series also stars Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.

Joining them for Season 4 are Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), Jodie Turner Smith (Anne Boleyn), comedian Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

News of the series’ end is of little surprise. Both Mackey and Gatwa teased their exits, while four others departed the series ahead of Season 4.

In related news, Gatwa has landed Doctor Who’s iconic role of the Doctor, making him the successor to Jodie Whittaker’s three-season run. Season 14 of that show will debut later this year.

Thoughts on Sex Education ending? What do you hope happens in the final season? Let us know by dropping some comments below.