Sex Education Finale Recap: Did Otis and Maeve Get Their Happy Ending? — Plus, Grade Season 3

Netflix’s Sex Education has been unashamedly dangling a potential Otis/Maeve relationship in front of our eager little faces for three seasons now. While the couple did reach a huge milestone in Season 3 — they locked lips on more than one occasion — did the former sex clinic operators attain the happy ending we’ve been rooting for? Kind of. But also… no?

After having secured the tuition money (from her mom, oddly enough) and being persuaded by BFF Aimee, Maeve made the difficult decision to leave Moordale to study abroad in America. While it was a choice that’s likely great for her future and overall life, it wasn’t convenient for the inkling of a relationship that fiiiinally sparked between Otis and Maeve this season.

“What about us?” Otis asked. “We’ll have to see where we’re at when I’m back,” she told him. He then said he was proud of her. But it’s not a goodbye, Maeve confirmed. “It’s a see you soon.”

So Otis and Maeve’s feelings are splayed out on the table (yay!), but for now, this is one ‘ship we’re gonna have to hit the pause button on. Rats.

—

So where did we leave off with everyone else? Here’s what happened with the rest of the Moordale crew in the Season 3 finale.

Jean — who did not die! — finally woke up from surgery to meet her new baby girl. Otis, having felt guilty for what he said to his mom before her labor, promptly apologized through tears saying, “I still need you. I can’t not have a mum.” Awww.

And while Otis tugged hard on our heartstrings, so did Jakob, when he relieved Ola of her fear that he would love his new family more than her. “You remind me of joy, only joy,” he said with nothing but love in his eyes. So of course, Joy became the baby’s name once Ola pitched it to Jean.

Oh, and BTW, somebody call Maury because Jakob is… NOT THE FATHER?! Jean likely took the words out of all our mouths when she said: “Oh s–t.”

Eric, meanwhile, had been beating himself up over his actions in Nigeria, but confessed to Adam that he wouldn’t take it back, even if he could. He felt like he’s been ready to fly, while Adam’s only learning to walk, which clearly puts the two lovers at odds.

“We’re going to break up, aren’t we?” Adam asked. “I think we have to,” Eric replied, gently. “It’s not your fault, we’re just going in different directions.” Adam didn’t want to talk about it any further, so it looks like these two are donezo, at least as far as Season 3 is concerned.

Lastly, Aimee finally broke up with Steve (so she could attempt to figure out who she is on her own), while Jackson and Cal decided to be just friends.

So which split hit you the hardest, and who do you think is the father of Jean’s baby? Grade the finale and season below, then light up the Comments!