Sex Education Renewed for Season 4

While Moordale Secondary’s fate lies in jeopardy, Sex Education, on the other hand, will be back for another term: Netflix has renewed the series for Season 4.

The renewal was announced Saturday as part of Netflix’s “TUDUM” global fan event.

Sex Education follows the sexual plights and dramas of a class of British high school students. In Season 3 (which debuted on the streamer Sept. 17), Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) student-run sex clinic became non-existent, along with the duo’s rocky friendship. In the finale (read a recap here), the over-sexed Moordale school was shut down, while Maeve left to go study in America shortly after she and Otis (finally!) admitted their feelings for one another.

Elsewhere in Season 3, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) explored life as an official couple, while Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) life was turned upside down as she awaited the arrival of her new baby.

The series also added new cast members this year including Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery) as Mr. Groff’s more successful older brother; recording artist Dua Saleh, making their acting debut as non-binary student Cal; Jemima Kirke (Girls), as Moordale’s latest headmistress; and Indra Ové (Breeders) as Anna, the foster mother to Maeve’s half-sister, Elsie.

TVLine's Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the good news.