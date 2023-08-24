Kim Cattrall Improvised This Key Moment in Samantha’s Comeback Cameo, And Just Like That Boss Confirms

Kim Cattrall went off script while shooting Samantha’s anticipated return — and Michael Patrick King was not mad about it. Quite the contrary, in fact.

The And Just Like That… showrunner reveals in the latest installment of the Max comedy’s The Writers Room podcast that the “amazing” moment when “Samantha kisses the phone” after saying goodbye to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie was “not in the script,” adding, “It was totally [an instance of] of an actor playing a moment. And it’s really nice.”

Cattrall’s much-ballyhooed cameo comes at the end of the Sex and the City revival’s Season 2 finale, which dropped on Max early Thursday. In the scene, Samantha called Carrie from London to say that her flight was delayed and she wouldn’t be able to make it to the farewell dinner at BFF’s old apartment. Carrie didn’t even tell her about the dinner, but Samantha revealed that “Miranda and Charlotte told me all about it. I was going to surprise you!”

Samantha was fuming: “Oh, I’m f–king furious!” She was just going to jet into New York for one night and fly right back to London, she said: “It is your apartment, and I have to pay my respects.” She even had Carrie put her on speaker so she could tell her apartment: “Thank you for everything, you f–king fabulous, fabulous flat.” (Yes, she’s been in London so long, she has a British accent sometimes.) She told Carrie, “Ta, and cheerio… and have a great night,” before hanging up with a warm smile.“

“In my multiverse of And Just Like That and Sex and the City, [Carrie and Samantha] are always talking,” King explains. “[Samantha]’s always texting and talking, [and] not just [with] Carrie, but Miranda and Charlotte.”

Parker previously told TVLine that Cattrall’s return serves as “a really nice acknowledgment of the 25 years” that have passed since Sex and the City first debuted on HBO: “It’s just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists.”