Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence on Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That Cameo, Hints at What Brings Samantha Back

Samantha Jones is making her And Just Like That… debut this season, and star Sarah Jessica Parker is now revealing what brought Kim Cattrall back to the world of Sex and the City.

“It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio,” Parker tells TVLine in the video above, adding that Samantha’s return comes at a “very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life.” Hmmm… another death? Or another wedding, perhaps? Let the speculation begin! (Season 2 of And Just Like That… premieres this Thursday on Max.)

Carrie did stay in touch with Samantha via text in Season 1, but this will be Cattrall’s first appearance as Samantha on the series. Her return also serves as “a really nice acknowledgment of the 25 years” that have passed since Sex and the City first debuted on HBO, Parker notes. “It’s just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists.”

King isn’t exactly sure how this all came together: “I don’t know what happened: some kind of fan magic, some kind of show business magic. I’m surprised by it as well… Something manifested from somewhere, and all of a sudden, I got to have Samantha and Carrie in a scene together.” While he’s “thrilled” that Samantha is back, he’s “very unhappy” that the news leaked early — but he hints that there are “two more layers” of surprises to come with Samantha’s appearance.

The news of Cattrall’s return broke last month, with her episode slated to air in August. Cattrall is the only one of Sex and the City‘s four leading ladies to not return for And Just Like That…, which premiered on Max in 2021.

Press PLAY above to hear more from Parker and King about Cattrall’s return, and drop your predictions for what brings Samantha back in the comments.

8 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Carrie will be pregnant! Mark my words.

    Reply

    • Carrie is meant to be nearing 60 years old. Definitely not pregnant.

      Reply

      • A 60 year old woman can still become pregnant. This is not out of the realm of possibility. Are they likely to go in this direction, probably not.

        Reply

    • No haha. She is supposed to be 55 years old. It’ll probably be her reconnecting with Aidan

      Reply

      • You two can split the difference…Carrie is wriiten as born in ’66, in her 57th year.

        Reply

  2. I stopped watching when got rid of Big

    Reply

  3. It got leaked simply because an Exec felt this news might improve viewership in Season 2, either because they didn’t want to start watching this new version or they started watching Season 1 and stopped before finishing it. With it being one isolated scene opposite no physical actors, there is no way it wasn’t done on a super closed set and limited copies of those script pages.

    Reply

  4. I am so a huge fan of sex and the city. I even got my husband hooked. It is not the same without Samatha. Ive havent seen anything since the last movie because Big and Sam are gone. Aiden helped with Sam back even little , life and sex and the city is kicking!

    Reply
June 20, 2023
03:00 AM
