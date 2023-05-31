Kim Cattrall to Return as Samantha in Season 2 of And Just Like That…

The impossible has happened: Kim Cattrall will reprise her Sex and the City role as Samantha Jones in the upcoming Season 2 of the Max sequel series And Just Like That…, TVLine has confirmed.

Cattrall’s appearance will just be a one-off cameo, though, with Samantha having a phone conversation with Carrie. (The two old pals rekindled their friendship over text last season.) Cattrall reportedly did not see or speak with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she has a famously estranged relationship, while shooting her cameo, but she was dressed for the scene by veteran Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field, reports the New York Post, which first broke the news.

And Just Like That… follows the lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte two decades after Sex and the City ended, with Cattrall’s Samantha conspicuously absent. (Season 1 addressed her absence by saying she had moved to London and lost touch with her former besties after a rift between her and Carrie.) Though Samantha continues as a character on the show off-screen, Cattrall was not expected to reprise her role on camera, but according to Variety, HBO boss Casey Bloys personally reached out to Cattrall about returning in Season 2, which led to her upcoming cameo.

Season 2 of And Just Like That… premieres Thursday, June 22 on Max, with Cattrall’s appearance slated for August. Will you tune in just to see Samantha’s return? Let us know in the comments.