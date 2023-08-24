Warning: This post contains spoilers for Thursday’s And Just Like That… season finale.

The moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived: Samantha Jones has returned to our TV screens.

Kim Cattrall reprised her iconic Sex and the City role in Thursday’s Season 2 finale of the Max continuation And Just Like That…, with Samantha calling her old pal Carrie from London and saying that her flight was delayed and she wouldn’t be able to make it to the farewell dinner at Carrie’s old apartment. Carrie didn’t even tell her about the dinner, but Samantha revealed that “Miranda and Charlotte told me all about it. I was going to surprise you!”

Samantha was fuming: “Oh, I’m f–king furious!” She was just going to jet into New York for one night and fly right back to London, she said: “It is your apartment, and I have to pay my respects.” She even had Carrie put her on speaker so she could tell her apartment: “Thank you for everything, you f–king fabulous, fabulous flat.” (Yes, she’s been in London so long, she has a British accent sometimes.) She told Carrie, “Ta, and cheerio… and have a great night,” before hanging up with a warm smile.

Cattrall famously was not a part of And Just Like That‘s cast when it debuted on Max in 2021, despite her Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) all returning. Season 1 addressed Samantha’s absence by saying she had moved to London and lost touch with her former besties after a rift between her and Carrie. But Carrie and Samantha eventually rekindled their friendship via text and agreed to meet up for cocktails (off-screen) in the Season 1 finale.

Cattrall was never expected to return as Samantha on-screen, but news broke in May that she would be returning in Season 2, with HBO boss Casey Bloys personally reaching out to Cattrall to broker the deal, per reports. Parker told TVLine that Cattrall’s return serves as “a really nice acknowledgment of the 25 years” that have passed since Sex and the City first debuted on HBO: “It’s just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists.”

Did Samantha’s return live up to the hype? Grab a cocktail and join us in the comments to share your thoughts.