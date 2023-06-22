Retta-Starring Mystery Drama Not Moving Forward at NBC

The potential mystery series that would have reunited Retta with Good Girls showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs has been shelved at NBC.

Producer Universal Television is expected to shop the project, fka Murder by the Book, in the wake of NBC passing, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series, which was put into development last fall and received a pilot order in January, stars Retta as a woman who reviews murder mystery books for a living and puts her expertise to work as she “becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town,” per the official description.

Parks and Recreation vet Retta previously costarred with Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman on Bans and Krebs’ NBC dramedy Good Girls, which was suddenly, surprisingly put out to pasture by NBC nearly two years ago.

Earlier this month, NBC made calls on two other pilots — ordering the mockumentary St. Denis Medical to series and passing on Non-Evil Twin, a comedy led by Amber Ruffin — while the fate of the drama pilot Wolf, starring Zachary Quinto (Heroes), remains TBD.