Retta-Starring Mystery Drama Not Moving Forward at NBC

The potential mystery series that would have reunited Retta with Good Girls showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs has been shelved at NBC.
Producer Universal Television is expected to shop the project, fka Murder by the Book, in the wake of NBC passing, our sister site Deadline reports.
The potential series, which was put into development last fall and received a pilot order in January, stars Retta as a woman who reviews murder mystery books for a living and puts her expertise to work as she “becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town,” per the official description.
Parks and Recreation vet Retta previously costarred with Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman on Bans and Krebs’ NBC dramedy Good Girls, which was suddenly, surprisingly put out to pasture by NBC nearly two years ago.
Earlier this month, NBC made calls on two other pilots — ordering the mockumentary St. Denis Medical to series and passing on Non-Evil Twin, a comedy led by Amber Ruffin — while the fate of the drama pilot Wolf, starring Zachary Quinto (Heroes), remains TBD.
Dang, I was looking forward to this one.
I hope someone picks this up. It was one of the few potential upcoming shows that I was interested in.
I would have watched this. Hope it finds a new home.
Ugh, I really wanted to see Retta in a new drama.
I was interested in this one. Feels like it could be a nice fit on freevee
I thought something like this would have been perfect for Fridays ahead of Dateline. And both Titus Burgess and Tommy Dewey were in the supporting cast, so this was bound to have some humor elements fitting for an earlier 8pm hour. Too bad :(
Not sure if the strikes informed this decision or NBC is just throwing pasta (programming) on the wall to see if it sticks. Pilot may have been poor, OK, but star and concept seem worthwhile to explore.
Sounds a little like Murder She Wrote, but for a younger audience. It may not have lasted, but it have been interesting to see.
Well that’s disappointing, this was one of the pilots I had heard about that interested me the most.
What a bummer – this and Non-Evil Twin both sounded like delightful, entertaining shows that I wanted to watch. Course NBC went another direction.
I am disappointed. This sounded like it could have been a good show.
they haved already tried twice to get a “murder, she wrote” wannabe and both times it was stopped. We have already our new jessica fletcher and she plays pocker.