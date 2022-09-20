Retta to Reunite With Good Girls EPs for NBC Crime Drama Murder by the Book

Good Girls reunion alert!

Retta — who costarred with Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman in the late, lamented NBC dramedy — is set to star in a new NBC crime drama, Murder by the Book, from Good Girls showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, according to our sister site Deadline.

The new series, which has earned a put-pilot commitment from NBC, stars Retta as a woman who reviews murder mystery books for a living and puts her expertise to work as she “becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town,” per the official description. Bans and Krebs will serve as writers and executive producers; Retta will be an EP as well.

“We learned on Good Girls that Retta can be as heartbreaking as she is funny, so we wanted to create a starring vehicle that would highlight her amazing range,” Bans and Krebs said in a statement.

Retta played struggling suburban mom Ruby Hill on Good Girls, which was cancelled last year after a four-season run. She also costarred as parks department employee Donna on NBC’s Parks and Recreation.

Are you excited to see Retta back on NBC with the Good Girls writers? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.