Amazon Sets Fall Premieres for Reacher Season 2, The Boys Spinoff Gen V, Donald Glover’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and More

Prime Video is offering a first look at its original series slate for the remainder of 2023, which includes Season 2 of Reacher, The Boys spinoff Gen V and Donald Glover’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The second season of Reacher will premiere in December — 22 months after the release of Season 1 (which bowed in February 2022). The sophomore run is based on the 2009 novel Bad Luck and Trouble, which (per Amazon’s book synopsis) finds the titular wanderer (played by Alan Ritchson) “plunged into the heart of a conspiracy that is killing old friends.” Robert Patrick (Peacemaker), Serinda Swan (Coroner), Shain Sipos (Outer Range), Domenick Lombardozzi (Boardwalk Empire), Ty Victor Olsson (Wynonna Earp), Ferdinand Kingsley (Victoria), Josh Blacker (See), Al Sapienza (Suits), Dean McKenzie (Arrow), Luke Bilyk (Good Witch), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Edsson Morales and Andres Collantes so-star.

Boys offshoot Gen V — which is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International) — will arrive in September. The series “explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking,” according to the official logline. Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind) and Marco Pigossi (Brazil’s Invisible City) star. (Watch a previous teaser here.)

Last but not least is Glover’s series adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, co-starring PEN15‘s Maya Erskine. It’ll premiere in November.

What’s New on Streaming View List

Amazon’s sizzle reel also features footage from the previously announced second seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty (premiering Friday, July 14), Good Omens (Friday, July 28) and The Wheel of Time (Friday, Sept. 1), and five original movies: Red, White & Royal Blue (watch teaser), A Million Miles Away (starring Michael Peña), Cassandro (starring Gael Garcia Bernal), The Burial (starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones) and Candy Cane Lane (starring Eddie Murphy).

Press PLAY on the video below, then hit the comments and tell us which titles you’ll be adding to your Prime Video watch list.