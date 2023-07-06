Red, White & Royal Blue Trailer: First Son and Prince Henry Go From Enemies to Secret Lovers in Amazon Movie

America’s First Son and a British prince are on the precipice of making history with their secret romance in the first trailer for Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel, the highly anticipated movie adaptation takes place in a hypothetical world where the first female president (played by Uma Thurman) is inaugurated in 2016, and her son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (The Kissing Booth 2′s Taylor Zakhar Perez), begins a forbidden enemies-to-lovers relationship with Prince Henry of Wales (Purple Hearts’ Nicholas Galitzine).

Alex and Henry “have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other,” per the official film synopsis. “Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.”

“Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.’ But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

That connection is on display in the above trailer, in which Alex and Henry share secret kisses and steamy nights together as they try to avoid the press and Henry’s responsibilities to the crown. All the sneaking around earns Henry this warning from the POTUS’ Chief of Staff (played by Sex/Life’s Sarah Shahi): “If anyone sees you leaving this hotel, I will Brexit your head from your body.”

But all the conflicts and challenges in the world can’t keep Alex and Henry from falling in love. “It’s like there’s a rope attached to my chest, and it keeps pulling me toward you,” Alex declares.

Red, White & Royal Blue Movie Photos View Gallery 6 Images

The cast also includes Rachel Hilson (Love, Victor), Thomas Flynn (Bridgerton) and Stephen Fry (Bones).

Premiering on the streamer on Friday, Aug. 11, Red, White & Royal Blue was written by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance), who also directed the film, and Ted Malawer. Berlanti Productions is behind the movie.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your first impressions!