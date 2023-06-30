Nicholas Alexander Chavez to Take General Hospital Leave of Absence — Will Spencer Be Recast? (Exclusive)

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In the wake of Thursday’s announcement that General Hospital‘s Nicholas Alexander Chavez has been tapped to star in Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix anthology Monster as one half of the infamous Menendez Brothers, we have some good news and, er, less good news for fans of the ABC soap.
The bad news first: TVLine has confirmed that Chavez will indeed take a temporary leave of absence from his Daytime Emmy-winning role of Spencer Cassadine when production on Monster gets underway. On the bright side, according to multiple sources GH does not intend to bring in a new actor to portray Spencer while Chavez is away.
The timing of Chavez’ short-term exit, meanwhile, remains very much up in the air, as Monster is not expected to begin production until there’s a resolution with the current writers’ strike (which could continue into late summer and beyond).
It remains unclear how Chavez’ presumably months-long absence will be incorporated into Spencer’s storyline. (Perhaps he’ll eventually join his grandmother Laura’s futile search for his MIA father in Russia?)
An ABC spokesperson declined to comment. TVLine has also reached out to Chavez’ reps for comment.
In other Port Charles news, Holiday Mia Kriegel — who temporarily stepped into the role of Molly following Haley Pullos’ DUI arrest in April — is staying on at least through the summer.
Earlier this week, Pullos was charged with multiple felonies in connection to the near-fatal crash. She is also being sued by the driver she hit, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
I truly believe that a recast of Spencer will happen eventually. Chavez is way to talented to be locked in to daytime TV. The on again, off again, scenario really just doesn’t work long term. As for the role of Molly, Kriegel is doing a fine job and the character is not really onscreen that much anyway. It will be interesting to see where that goes.
I agree with you. Nicholas Chavez is way too talented to remain on soap opera. But it sure has been great watching him onscreen.
Can’t stand Spencer.
He is such a punk, lol.
Spencer really does need to check into Anger Management, and I think he needs some intensive work. That takes time, so…
GH is pretty bad right now, so it sucks to lose one of the currently few good things on the show. But i’m happy he’s landed this part.
But can’t help but think GH in some ways bungled Spencer & his girlfriend Trina’s storyline. So much time wasted on crap & boring storylines.
Liked Spencer more when he was played by the previous actor before they aged him up.
Me too! Nicolas Bechtel is a fabulous actor. As of now however he is only 18 years old. I’d love to see him come back to the show. I never wanted him to leave.
His contract is up next year. I can see you him deciding to leave.
The way Spencer keeps throwing punches at people, I can see him ending up in Pentonville again for a short stay.
It would be nice to see a recast for Spencer’s father Nikolas while they’re at it. Maybe a more believable one than the last actor, who (no offense) looked younger than the OG Nikolas did when they cast him 30 years ago…..
Wish Spencer character would stay gone. I never watch his scenes. I can’t stand him, but on top of that, the writers have made him completely un- Spencerish.
Why not just bring back the original Spencer while hes gone?