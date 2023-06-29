Netflix’s Monster Season 2 Casts Its Menendez Brothers, Including General Hospital Star

Ryan Murphy’s follow-up to the well-watched (and over-punctuated) Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has found its two Menendez Brothers.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (who has played General Hospital‘s Spencer Cassadine for about two years, and won a Daytime Emmy for the role) and Cooper Koch (They/Them, Power Book II, see photo below) have been respectively cast as Lyle and Erik, our sister site Deadline reports.

Cooper Koch in the Peacock horror film They/Them (Everett Collection)

Back in May, Netflix revealed that Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, as it is titled, would be the second installment in the anthology series from Murphy. It’s the first of two additional seasons ordered by the streamer.

Lyle and Erik Menendez captured national attention while on trial in 1993 for the 1989 murder of their affluent parents, which they claimed was self-defense. After receiving a hung jury, the brothers were tried a second time in 1995. They were subsequently found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story comes after the success of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of its release in September 2022 and amassed nearly 4.4 billion minutes watched across all 10 episodes in Week 2.

Starring Evan Peters in the title role, Dahmer centered on that serial killer’s gruesome murder of 17 individuals between 1978 and 1991. It drew criticism for its graphic depiction of the slayings as well as its specific portrayal of Dahmer’s victims, who were predominately Black men.