Netflix’s Monster Season 2 Casts Its Menendez Brothers, Including General Hospital Star

Ryan Murphy’s follow-up to the well-watched (and over-punctuated) Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has found its two Menendez Brothers.
Nicholas Alexander Chavez (who has played General Hospital‘s Spencer Cassadine for about two years, and won a Daytime Emmy for the role) and Cooper Koch (They/Them, Power Book II, see photo below) have been respectively cast as Lyle and Erik, our sister site Deadline reports.
Back in May, Netflix revealed that Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, as it is titled, would be the second installment in the anthology series from Murphy. It’s the first of two additional seasons ordered by the streamer.
Lyle and Erik Menendez captured national attention while on trial in 1993 for the 1989 murder of their affluent parents, which they claimed was self-defense. After receiving a hung jury, the brothers were tried a second time in 1995. They were subsequently found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.
The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story comes after the success of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of its release in September 2022 and amassed nearly 4.4 billion minutes watched across all 10 episodes in Week 2.
Starring Evan Peters in the title role, Dahmer centered on that serial killer’s gruesome murder of 17 individuals between 1978 and 1991. It drew criticism for its graphic depiction of the slayings as well as its specific portrayal of Dahmer’s victims, who were predominately Black men.
No surprise about Nicholas Alexander Chavez being snatched up by Ryan Murphy. The actor is really good on GH.
Yeah it’s only a matter of time before he leaves GH for bigger and better things
He is very, very good. I hope this means he’s not leaving GH, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he did.
He has a very nice range. They signed him to a three year contract 7/1/21. So we’ll have him at least another year before it’s decision time. I know he loves GH and Sprina. GH is his first TV gig. They could bump up his pay and give him “outs” to work on other projects. The actor who plays Valentin does a show on Disney as well. The actor who plays Ned is also on DOOL.
Very happy for Nicholas, but I really don’t want him to leave General Hospital! He’s quickly become my favorite actor on the show. He steals every scene, and he holds his own with some of the great veteran actors on that show. Would really hate to see him leave, but he’s really talented so I don’t expect him to stay on GH much longer. I see a lot of great opportunities in his future.
Nicholas Chavez is a horrible choice for Lyle Mendez, yes Nicholas can come across as evil and sour and calculating but back in the day when this all happened Lyle was not like that I watched the trial he did not come across like that at all poor choice.