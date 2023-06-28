General Hospital‘s Haley Pullos Charged With Two DUI Felonies Following Horrific Near-Fatal Crash

General Hospital star Haley Pullos is facing serious charges after being involved in a near-fatal crash in April.

The actress has been charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, according to a new report from TMZ. She is also being sued by the driver she hit, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

She has pled not guilty and a preliminary hearing has been set for next month.

Pullos’ car jumped over a Pasadena freeway barrier into oncoming traffic on April 29 in Pasadena, Calif., leading to a head-on collision with another car. The actress was arrested for felony DUI at the hospital. Edibles and mini bottles of tequila were reportedly found in her car by police, who determined that she had been driving under the influence.

The accident prompted Pullos to temporarily step away from her role in General Hospital, with Holiday Mia Kriegel filling in as the role of Molly Lansing-Davis. Kriegel, whose small-screen credits include roles on CBS’ Bull and TNT’s Animal Kingdom, made her first appearance on the ABC soap during the week of May 22.