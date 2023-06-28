Read Next: Secret Invasion Recap: Gravik Has an Avengers Contingency Plan — Get Scoop on What It Entails
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

General Hospital‘s Haley Pullos Charged With Two DUI Felonies Following Horrific Near-Fatal Crash

Haley Pullos
Courtesy of Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection
Share

General Hospital star Haley Pullos is facing serious charges after being involved in a near-fatal crash in April.

The actress has been charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, according to a new report from TMZ. She is also being sued by the driver she hit, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

She has pled not guilty and a preliminary hearing has been set for next month.

Pullos’ car jumped over a Pasadena freeway barrier into oncoming traffic on April 29 in Pasadena, Calif., leading to a head-on collision with another car. The actress was arrested for felony DUI at the hospital. Edibles and mini bottles of tequila were reportedly found in her car by police, who determined that she had been driving under the influence.

The accident prompted Pullos to temporarily step away from her role in General Hospital, with Holiday Mia Kriegel filling in as the role of Molly Lansing-Davis. Kriegel, whose small-screen credits include roles on CBS’ Bull and TNT’s Animal Kingdom, made her first appearance on the ABC soap during the week of May 22.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

4 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. The person suing her alleges that Pullos hit a firefighter at the scene who was assessing her injuries and shouted, ‘This is a $400 f****** shirt!’

    I think that says everything about her if accurate.

    I have no sympathy for drunk drivers. They don’t just put themselves in danger but they put innocent people in danger. I hope she can battle her demons, but she must serve prison time for this.

    Reply

  2. Actions have consequences. I mean, what else is there to say?

    Reply

  3. What is it with people these days thinking it’s ok to drink and drive?!

    Reply

  4. I suspect this will not quite be a “temporary” recast. Miss Pullos will likely have her hands full with legal issues for the foreseeable future.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 28, 2023
03:00 AM
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — The Making of Season 3The Family StalloneHijackMuscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American GladiatorsPlatonic
08:00 PM
LA Fire & RescueNancy Drew
09:00 PM
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven AllowedSistasThe Wonder Years
10:00 PM
grown-ishIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad