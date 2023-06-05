My Adventures With Superman Gets Adult Swim and Max Release Dates

We now know exactly when My Adventures With Superman — which was ordered to series more than two years ago — will take flight.
The new animated series, in which Jack Quaid (The Boys) voices the Man of Steel, will debut with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, July 6 at midnight ET on Adult Swim, followed by weekly releases every Thursday.
Episodes will also stream every Friday on Max, and re-air on Adult Swim Fridays at 7/6c and on Toonami Saturdays at midnight.
Watch a new trailer above, and check out the poster below.
My Adventures With Superman is described as a serialized coming-of-age story that catches up with a twentysomething Clark Kent (Quaid), the bright and driven Lois Lane (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Alice Lee) and their best friend Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid), as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.
The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, meanwhile, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. “All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love,” the official synopsis tells us, “as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity!”
My Adventures With Superman was ordered back in May 2021, on the same day as Batman: Caped Crusader, another new animated series which after being orphaned last summer by HBO Max found a new home on Prime Video.
Looks cute! How many episodes is the season?
Missed opportunity for them to make a Jon Kent cartoon.
Agreed.
A Supersons cartoon would be a better idea.
That is NoT Lois Lane and that is not Jimmy Olsen
You do know that Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen are fictional characters and that this show is not “based on a true story”…right?
Please explain what you mean. Spell it out for us.
People keep telling us how much representation matters in media, but as a redheaded guy, it doesn’t.
Oh, because they’re not…? Help us out here, guy; finish the question.
I’ll do it! Jimmy Olsen is a ginger white man. Lois is a white woman who has always had long hair. They could have a black photographer character whose name is not Jimmy Olsen but they’d rather do the race swap.
Interesting. So in live-action adaptations, neither Tommy Bond, Jack Larson, Marc McClure, Michael Landes, Justin Whalen, Aaron Ashmore, Sam Huntington, Michael Cassidy, nor Mehcad Brooks were really playing Jimmy Olsen. All but Brooks were white men, but none among them, including Brooks, were gingers. Also in live-action adaptations, Phyllis Coates, Noel Neill (in “The Adventures of Superman”, but not the 1948 and 1950 serials), and Teri Hatcher (“Lois & Clark” seasons 3-4, but not seasons 1-2) were not really playing Lois Lane. All were white women, but none had long hair (oddly, Lois has also not always had long hair in issues of DC Comics, e.g., 1950s, 1960s – possible imposters, or other Earth variants?).
Do you like apples?
So I always get confused with midnight time, and when the next day officially starts, and being I am in central time zone, would this actually premiere July 5th 11pm for me? Or July 6th 11pm? Thanks in advance!
It should be July 6th at 11pm for you. Adult Swim has always been weird like that when it comes to midnight premieres, probably because they themselves are actually headquartered in Atlanta (central time zone).
I think you mean July 5th at 11pm, as July 6th at 11pm would be 11 hours after the midnight premiere.
Nope, I meant July 6th at 11pm for central time zone. If Adult Swim is advertising it as Thursday, July 6th at Midnight, then that’s actually Friday morning (July 7th) for people in the eastern time zone.
Ah Superman, I swear the only place that doesn’t seem to have an interesting version of this character in the less few years is ironically enough the actual comic books. Seriously, he was gone from his own books for like a year and a half, his son took over and most people were actually okay with it. When he did come back, they decided to focus as much on his extended family as they did him.
I will definitely give this a chance!