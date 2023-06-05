My Adventures With Superman Gets Adult Swim and Max Release Dates

We now know exactly when My Adventures With Superman — which was ordered to series more than two years ago — will take flight.

The new animated series, in which Jack Quaid (The Boys) voices the Man of Steel, will debut with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, July 6 at midnight ET on Adult Swim, followed by weekly releases every Thursday.

Episodes will also stream every Friday on Max, and re-air on Adult Swim Fridays at 7/6c and on Toonami Saturdays at midnight.

Watch a new trailer above, and check out the poster below.

My Adventures With Superman is described as a serialized coming-of-age story that catches up with a twentysomething Clark Kent (Quaid), the bright and driven Lois Lane (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Alice Lee) and their best friend Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid), as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, meanwhile, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. “All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love,” the official synopsis tells us, “as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity!”

My Adventures With Superman was ordered back in May 2021, on the same day as Batman: Caped Crusader, another new animated series which after being orphaned last summer by HBO Max found a new home on Prime Video.