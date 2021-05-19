RELATED STORIES New Batman Animated Series From Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves Set at HBO Max/Cartoon Network

It’s up, up and awayyy! for My Adventures With Superman, a new animated series that has received a two-season order at HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

Jack Quaid (The Boys) and Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) will voice Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, My Adventures With Superman follows Clark Kent as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis — and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

“Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world,” Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., said in a statement. “This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world.”

