New Batman Animated Series From Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves Set at HBO Max/Cartoon Network

Bruce Timm’s Dark Knight is rising.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have given a straight-to-series order to Batman: Caped Crusader, an animated reimagining of the Batman mythology by way of Batman: The Animated Series‘ own Bruce Timm, with J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves also serving as EPs (for good measure).

Reeves of course has been busy directing The Batman, the big screen’s next live-action take on the Dark Knight (now played by Robert Pattinson), while Abrams — in addition to of course numerous Star Trek and Star Wars projects, plus TV’s Lost and Alias — is an EP on HBO Max’s in-development Justice League Dark series and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ rumored Superman movie project.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” Timm, Abrams and Reeves said in a joint statement. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

“It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things Batman,” Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics said in a statement. “Batman: Caped Crusader will entertain first time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making.”

Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies, the creative partnership between WB Animation and Timm/Abrams/Reeves promises to “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.”

Timm’s Batman: The Animated Series “was a masterpiece that shaped the

perception of the character for an entire generation of fans,” notes Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.”