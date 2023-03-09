Bruce Timm's Batman: Caped Crusader Eyes New Streaming Home

Batman: Caped Crusader may have found a new streaming home, six-and-a-half months after HBO Max decided to no longer launch the new animated series. Batman: The Animated Series' Best Episodes!

Neither Amazon nor Warner Bros. Animation are commenting, but there are reports that Prime Video has offered the orphaned (mother’s pearls!) series a home, and with a two-season order.

Batman: Caped Crusader received a series order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network way, way back in May 2019, but as TVLine reported this past August, it was one of six animated projects that were no longer being produced for HBO Max. Yet all six projects, mostly from Warner Bros. Animation, continued production so that they might be shopped to other outlets.

HBO Max’s snubbing of the Caped Crusader came amid numerous programming changes at Warner Bros. Discovery, where some projects were nixed and others that already stream on HBO Max were (not-so-)quietly removed.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho, Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated reimagining of the Batman mythology by way of Batman: The Animated Series‘ own Bruce Timm, with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Ed Brubaker also serving as EPs. (Reeves of course directed The Batman, the big screen’s most recent live-action take on the Dark Knight, played by Robert Pattinson.)

The series is said to utilize “state-of-the-art animation techniques” to “once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.”

