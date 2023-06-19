Misha Collins ‘Disappointed’ by Cancellation of Gotham Knights, Harvey’s ‘Villain Arc’ Being Cut Short 

Gotham Knights‘ Misha Collins has broken his silence regarding The CW series’ recent cancellation. The actor, who plays Gotham City’s district attorney Harvey Dent, admitted to feeling “incredibly bummed” in a lengthy tweet sent Monday afternoon.

“Just got back on the grid after unplugging for a week to hear the news that #CWGothamKnights was canceled by @TheCW and won’t be able to find a new home,” he wrote. “I’m incredibly bummed, and selfishly disappointed to not be able to fully explore my ‘villain arc,’ but I’m proud of the show we made and so grateful to have been able to work with such a smart, caring, good group of people.

“I’m especially proud that our story about fighting the good fight also gave us opportunities to tell diverse and inclusive stories. We need more of that on screen, and while this story may not be going forward, I really believe it helped open that door a little wider for more characters from all backgrounds to shine. Thank you, #BatBrats, for your full-throated support. The show may be ending, but I know this community will keep the light shining against the darkness in the real world. Onward!”

Since early on, the show has been slowly, but surely building towards Dent’s villainous destiny. A while back, Collins shared a behind-the-scenes video suggesting a full-on physical transformation for his eventual iteration of Gotham bad guy, Two-Face.

As if the cancellation news wasn’t brutal enough, showrunners James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash alerted fans last week that efforts to find the series a new home have ultimately failed. “Over the last few months, our producing partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery had been working extremely hard to get the show picked up or possibly even moved to a new network,” they wrote. “There is a great deal of love and support for GK at the studio and at The CW as well. Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn’t able to renew the show, and the studio wasn’t able to find a new home for it.”

The showrunners went on to assure viewers that “it wasn’t for a lack of trying or a lack of enthusiasm. Even in a time of severe belt-tightening, the studio spent money and resources in the hope of continuing the show. And though they ultimately weren’t successful, their efforts deserve our gratitude.”

The series’ penultimate episode (airing Tuesday, June 20 at 9/8c) will find the team springing into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names; Harvey follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered; and after reuniting with her mother, Duela begins to have second thoughts. The series finale is set to follow on June 27.

How are you holding up, Gotham Knights fans? Any hopes for the last two episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.