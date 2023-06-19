Misha Collins ‘Disappointed’ by Cancellation of Gotham Knights, Harvey’s ‘Villain Arc’ Being Cut Short 

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Gotham Knights‘ Misha Collins has broken his silence regarding The CW series’ recent cancellation. The actor, who plays Gotham City’s district attorney Harvey Dent, admitted to feeling “incredibly bummed” in a lengthy tweet sent Monday afternoon.
“Just got back on the grid after unplugging for a week to hear the news that #CWGothamKnights was canceled by @TheCW and won’t be able to find a new home,” he wrote. “I’m incredibly bummed, and selfishly disappointed to not be able to fully explore my ‘villain arc,’ but I’m proud of the show we made and so grateful to have been able to work with such a smart, caring, good group of people.
“I’m especially proud that our story about fighting the good fight also gave us opportunities to tell diverse and inclusive stories. We need more of that on screen, and while this story may not be going forward, I really believe it helped open that door a little wider for more characters from all backgrounds to shine. Thank you, #BatBrats, for your full-throated support. The show may be ending, but I know this community will keep the light shining against the darkness in the real world. Onward!”
Since early on, the show has been slowly, but surely building towards Dent’s villainous destiny. A while back, Collins shared a behind-the-scenes video suggesting a full-on physical transformation for his eventual iteration of Gotham bad guy, Two-Face.
As if the cancellation news wasn’t brutal enough, showrunners James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash alerted fans last week that efforts to find the series a new home have ultimately failed. “Over the last few months, our producing partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery had been working extremely hard to get the show picked up or possibly even moved to a new network,” they wrote. “There is a great deal of love and support for GK at the studio and at The CW as well. Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn’t able to renew the show, and the studio wasn’t able to find a new home for it.”
The showrunners went on to assure viewers that “it wasn’t for a lack of trying or a lack of enthusiasm. Even in a time of severe belt-tightening, the studio spent money and resources in the hope of continuing the show. And though they ultimately weren’t successful, their efforts deserve our gratitude.”
The series’ penultimate episode (airing Tuesday, June 20 at 9/8c) will find the team springing into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names; Harvey follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered; and after reuniting with her mother, Duela begins to have second thoughts. The series finale is set to follow on June 27.
How are you holding up, Gotham Knights fans? Any hopes for the last two episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
It’s a shame that The CW is doing this. I like this program and getting more into it. Sad
And I turned the other direction. I think the premiere was swell … and then each week it got worse … and worse … and worse. Acting. Dialogue. Plot twist upon plot twist … who is good, who is bad, who is both? I will watch it until the bitter end but then I will have a cup of coffee and forget about it.
I have been a lifelong Batman fan. Read all the comic books, the movies, watched the Adam West TV series, and the “Gotham” series 4 or 5 years ago. Did not much care for one with a deceased Batman but tried to get excited over it nevertheless. I found GK to be unworthy of being included in the Batman genre. Should have been something more of a Nancy Drew genre. Oh, and two girls kissing was not only unnecessary to the plot but turned me off. Haven’t and won’t waste my time viewing it again.
Gay people are allowed to exist without being necessary to the plot. 🙄
I mean this is not even remotely a surprise. From the trailers alone we knew it was destined to flop with that Halloween-store quality Batman mask.
Rest in Pepperoni GK.
The series was fine for what it was. I like all the actors. But you have a huge selling problem by having a superhero series without any costumes OR any superheroes. LEGENDS OF TOMORROW did it only after starting out with both, then gradually eliminating them until both were gone, and then, so was the series. When you have the conceit that you can overcome your budget problems by cutting the expensive superhero aspects you’re promising and counting on fame by association (“all these characters kind of knew Batman, sort of”), you’re gonna get just what you paid for, especially when you try to shop it to another channel.
I will miss it it’s not going to be much on the ceiling I will watch only Walker I also wanted more indipendenc
Its getting annoying with shows getting cancelled. They hook you in with all the hype then you watch get interested, invested and its gone some with no well thought out conclusion or none at all. I think I’m just going to watch shows if they at least get renewed after season one.