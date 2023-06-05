Law & Order: Criminal Intent Spinoff Set in Toronto Has Been Ordered to Series

Dick Wolf’s wildly successful Law & Order franchise is now laying down roots in Canada.
In partnership with NBC’s Universal Television, the Toronto-based broadcast channel Citytv has ordered the Law & Order: Criminal Intent offshoot Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent to series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Canadian spinoff — comprised of 10 hour-long episodes — will follow a familiar format as an elite squad of detectives investigate “high-profile crime and corruption” in Toronto.
Production is set to begin this fall, with the premiere eyed for Spring 2024. An NBC rep tells TVLine that there are no additional distribution plans confirmed right now.
The original Law & Order: Criminal Intent, based in New York City, ran for 10 seasons and starred Vincent D’Onofrio as Detective Robert Goren and Kathryn Erbe as Detective Alexandra Eames. D’Onofrio recently lobbied for a revival of the series, tweeting that it’s “up to you fans and Mr. Wolf. I’d love for Kate and I to return.”
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is the second English-language international entry in the Dick Wolf universe. Law & Order: UK, which centered on detectives and prosecutors across the pond, ran from 2009-2014 on ITV.
Separately, in February 2022, Paramount announced the NCIS spinoff NCIS: Sydney (developed for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10), which is set to debut sometime this year. Filming on the series began in May.
Now I gotta move to Canada. Hopefully Peacock will pick this up.
Or maybe The CW could since they’ve aired a lot of Canadian shows.
If its anything like L&O: UK then if you have seen the original you wont be missing much as it will just use original scripts and rework them to fit the foreign country
Thought the updates and adaptions were pretty good though
The Deadline article says it will have “original Canadian stories”, so this one actually sounds like the episodes will not be retreads of the American episodes. But time will tell.
Darn! I was hoping it was an announcement that L&O: CI with Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe was given the green light. And I was about to say, WOW, that was a fast-turnaround from D’Onofrio’s Tweet last week!
Vincent D. tweets and a press release comes out. You are so right! Why can’t the Wolfverse just have Bobby and Eames come back like the others for ten episodes? Reruns air twice, three times a week. I think it would make more bucks than “Organized Crime” because the storyline is so well-established.
My aunt and I just binged the entire 10 seasons of Goren and Eames (plus Goldblum and others who covered).
PLEASE RESURRECT L&O:CI with the pair!
I also really enjoyed Goldblum and Julianne Nicholson and that arrangement that eased the pressure on the first two actors from carrying the bulk of the scenes and dialogue every week.
Vincent said before that the shooting schedule was breaking them. The other variations have a handful of characters to spread the scenes among. He was learning lines for the next episode while shooting the current. Heavy lifting for 20+ episode seasons.
I’d love to see 10 episodes each per pair.
Oh I would be so happy.
Cool maybe we’ll get a Hudson and Rex crossover (different cities but same network)
Or a private eyes crossover 😁
I don’t know, that show ended two years ago (also it was on Global)
Spinoff? We want Goren and Eames!
More than once NBC has exported different shows from Canada to the United States such as Transplant which they picked up again recently to air as strike fodder. I fully expect that this show to air at least on Peacock, though I wouldn’t be surprised if Universal picked it up to air on NBC proper to fill any program holes in their spring/summer 2024 programming line-up. L&O is still very popular and a money maker, and having one series available that requires little to no money being spent by the network is a virtual no-brainer to air here in some format
There’s more seasons of Transplant? I really liked the show and thought it was a one and done (cancelled).
I’d be very happy with more seasons even though I support the strike. I’ll watch it after. For now, catching up on a long list of things I wanted to watch someday.
Frankly, I really enjoy getting access to shows from outside the US.
Will it involve Robin Sparkles and Jessica Glitter solving crimes using math? If so, I’m in.
We need this show
Years ago they also made a French version of Law and Order: Criminal Intent called ‘Paris Enquêtes Criminelles’, which reused a bunch of scripts from the first seasons of the original version.
They would burst into people’s homes with their armbands on and the homeowner would yell (in French) ‘You need a warrant to come in here’ and they’d snark back ‘Non, madame, this is France.’
It was good fun. It will be interesting to show what differences there are in the Canadian system vs the US one.
NCIS isn’t Dick Wolf is it, but Donald Bellisario? The french version of CI should have been mentioned in the article
Correct – NCIS is not part of the Dick Wolf kingdom
I’ve been watching the old CTV series Cold Squad, which, despite the hoopla at the time, was not ripped off by CBS’s Cold Case–they have no more in common than Without a Trace and Alert: Missing Persons Unit or Chicago Hope, ER, and Chicago Med. Other than some terminology (“the crown” rather than “the prosecutor,” “the district attorney,” “the US attorney,” or “the state’s attorney”), the key difference seems to be that law enforcement is not allowed to lie to suspects but is allowed to continue talking to suspects after they ask for a lawyer. In the US, these are both based of constitutional interpretation by the courts, especially the SCOTUS Miranda decision, rather than going back to English common law. Overall, it’s a lot closer to the US system than the British one, where every custodial interview is recorded–in the US, this varies by jurisdiction–and suspects must sit through and respond to police questioning, saying “no comment” if they don’t want to answer. Britain also amended its right to remain silent to say that if you fail to say something to police and later try to use that in court, it can be held against you.
Well I’m looking forward to seeing this series I just wished that Dick Wolf could make A Law and Order SUV spinoff or A Law and Order Organized Crime Spinoff as well?
I saw on Wikipedia there has been 2 versions in Russia & they tried to get one started in South Africa but that never went anywhere.
I’m just happy to see Canada FINALLY getting some love from all these franchises!!
The Resident top show why cancel??
It’s not understand at all how the resident was canceled. I thought that was one of the best medical shows and the ratings were always high perit’s just a shame a good show like that had to be canceled
I’m interested but not if they do what the British version of L&O: UK did where they just recreated the US episodes almost word for word. I hope they are brand new stories.
If the use a Canadian cast, I’ll watch it. if D’Onofrio is in, I won’t watch it.
I wonder if L&O Toronto Criminal Intent will be able to be seen in the states?
As an American, I hope there will be a way to see this as I am admittedly curious!
I also still hope the original version can make some sort of return since both Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe seem interested!
Law and Order: Cape Town was announced in 2012 but for some reason never actually happened, I’d have watched that, I’ve seen every single English language Law and Order episode ever made, you could say I’m a fan :) It goes without saying I’ll be watching this one too :)
Let’s further glorify cops and wildly exaggerate the crime rate.
How about a few episodes documenting racial profiling & excessive force. Perhaps pen about woman and minorities leave the force in droves because how how their treated by othe cops?
Actually, shows like Blue Bloods have examined those exact types of story lines. It sounds like you probably haven’t watched a cop show since Kojak.
I would love nothing better than to see Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe return to a Law and Order Criminal Intent series. Those two made the best of that show!!!
Instead of detectives walking around with Starbucks coffee cups, they’ll hold Tim Hortons.
Would be great to view another Criminal Intent series. The series was really an “Intent” oriented series, & had some great episodes. Also enjoyed Jeff Goldblum in the series also.