Vincent D'Onofrio Lobbies Dick Wolf for Return of Law & Order: Criminal Intent: 'It's a No Brainer'

In New York City's war on crime, the worst criminal offenders were pursued by the detectives of the Major Case squad — that was, until USA Network pulled the plug on Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2011.

But now, more than a decade later, original series star Vincent D’Onofrio is lobbying to reprise his role as Detective Robert Goren, alongside Kathryn Erbe’s Detective Alexandra Eames, in a revival of the long-running Law & Order offshoot.

During a recent appearance at ICCCon in Nashville, D’Onofrio was asked whether he’d consider playing Goren again. “That’s a question for Dick Wolf,” he responded (per ComicBook.com). “But come on, what am I, an idiot? It’s a great part… Look, Dick, seven, eight, nine episodes would be great.”

The following day, D’Onofrio took to Twitter to say that it’s “up to you fans and Mr. Wolf. I’d love for Kate and I to return.” Then in a subsequent tweet aimed at former Criminal Intent-turned-SVU showrunner Warren Leight, he wrote, “People are definitely into this. When we all finally sort all these important issues with the studios maybe it’s time to think about this seriously. If the boss @WolfEnt is into it of course. Could be fun.”

Meanwhile, an enthusiastic tweet from L&O franchise producer/director Norberto Barba prompted D’Onofrio to say, “I think it’s a no brainer.” Erbe also responded, saying how much she enjoyed her time working on Criminal Intent.

I enjoyed you so much as well my friend.

I think it's a no brainer too but as you know it's ups to @WolfEnt — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) May 31, 2023

Wouldn't it be fun to do a 9 ep season or two @kathryn_erbe — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) May 31, 2023

Criminal Intent first debuted in September 2001. It aired on NBC for six seasons, before it relocated to NBCUniversal-owned cable network USA for its final four seasons. The spinoff aired a total of 195 episodes over the course of its 10-season run.

In addition to D’Onofrio and Erbe, the ensemble over the years included Chris Noth (reprising his L&O role as Det. Mike Logan), Jeff Goldblum (as Det. Zach Nichols), Eric Bogosian (as Captain Danny Ross), Leslie Hendrix (as Dr. Elizabeth Rodgers), Jamey Sheridan (as Capt. James Deakins), Courtney B. Vance (as Assistant District Attorney Ron Carver), Annabella Sciorra (as Det. Caroyln Barek), Julianne Nicholson (as Det. Megan Wheeler), Alicia Witt (as Det. Nola Falacci), Saffron Burrows (as Det. Serena Stevens), Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (as Capt. Zoe Callas) and Jay O. Sanders (as Capt. William Hannah).

Following the conclusion of Criminal Intent, Erbe reprised Eames during Season 14 of Law & Order: SVU, during which it was revealed that Eames had transferred out of Major Case and was now working for a joint City/Federal Homeland Security Task Force. Eight years later, Sciorra reprised Barek in a Season 22 episode of SVU, by which point Barek had moved up to lieutenant.

The L&O franchise currently consists of three ongoing series: the original Law & Order, which is entering its third revival season (and 23rd season overall), the above-mentioned SVU (entering Season 25) and Organized Crime (entering Season 4… at midseason).

Whether or not D’Onofrio will get the opportunity to play Goren again remains to be seen. In the meantime, he is set to reprise another one of his roles, Wilson Fisk, in Disney+’s Daredevil revival.

Would you watch a Criminal Intent revival headlined by original series stars D’Onofrio and Erbe? Sound off in Comments.