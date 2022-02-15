SEAL Team Movie Set at Paramount+ — Plus, NCIS: Sydney on the Horizon?

Paramount+ is looking to deploy a standalone SEAL Team movie, while an Australia-based NCIS series is heading for — at the very least — the Land Down Under.

Both projects were announced on Tuesday at the ViacomCBS Investor Day event, by George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and Chief Content Officer for news and sports at Paramount+.

Aiming to “expand the storytelling universe for the hit Paramount+ drama SEAL Team,” the standalone movie will come from the series’ creative team of star/executive producer David Boreanaz, executive producer Christopher Chulack and showrunner Spencer Hudnut.

No storyline details or confirmed cast were announced.

SEAL Team was recently renewed for a sixth season, following a finale that offered up an odd amount of closure, only then to blow up Bravo Team’s collective world.

The venerable NCIS franchise is also expanding with NCIS: Sydney, an international edition that is being developed for for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10 (but has the potential to play on other Paramount+ platforms around the world, TVLine hears).

On track for a 2023 premiere, NCIS: Sydney will feature local stories with Aussie actors and producers and be filmed in one of the world’s most scenic harbor cities. NCIS: Los Angeles creator (and Australian!) Shane Brennan is attached to the project.

“These two projects represent two new ways we are expanding our studio footprint while supporting the company’s mission to drive streaming,” Cheeks said in a statement. “We have the producing roster, production infrastructure and deep library to be creative and nimble with franchises and other IP for both domestic and international audiences.”