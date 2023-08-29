Dozens of L.A. Law Episodes Are Still Missing on Prime Video — Here’s When to Expect Them

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nearly a month after the complete L.A. Law library was to land on Prime Video, dozens of episodes are still MIA, many a frustrated McKenzie Brackmaniac has emailed TVLine.
So, when will all episodes be available to stream?
The iconic NBC drama — which was the 14th most requested series not streaming in a recent TVLine survey — found a new home on Prime Video on Aug. 1, though that arrival was met with a few hiccups. For half the day, prospective viewers were met with “This video is currently unavailable to watch in your location” and “This video is currently unavailable” messages; by mid-afternoon, though, at least 132 episodes were ready to be streamed.
There was a delay in the delivery of the remaining 40 episodes, which Prime Video said will go up a bit later than the others. Yet four weeks later, those 40 episodes are still missing from Prime Video inventory.
TVLine looked into those missing episodes and heard back from Prime Video that they will be posted “in the coming weeks.” And if we hear a firm date for that awaited 40-episode drop, we will pass it along.
Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher, L.A. Law debuted on NBC in September 1986 and ran for eight seasons. The original main cast consisted of Harry Hamlin, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry (what was the Venus Butterfly?!), Alan Rachins, Michele Greene, Jimmy Smits, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Richard Dysart and Susan “I Think I Love You” Dey.
A prospective revival received a pilot order from ABC in October 2021, reuniting Blair Underwood (as Jonathan Rollins) and Corbin Bernsen (as Arnie Becker) alongside new cast members Toks Olagundoye (Castle), John Harlan Kim (Nancy Drew) and Arrow vets Juliana Harkavy and Kacey Rohl, but in May 2022, ABC decided to pass on the update.
Thank you for the follow-up! I was one of the people who e-mailed TV Line. With the strikes going on for so long, I’d love to do a full rewatch of a quality show but I won’t start it with so many episodes missing. It’s a shame Amazon doesn’t understand this is a serialized show, not a procedural.
I too appreciate the follow-up even if it amounts to nothing. I even planned to start with my DVDs of the first three seasons hoping they’d fill in the blanks by the time I got to season four but decided against it given the information blackout.
After 37 years, I still remember the mention of the Venus Butterfly.
Thanks for the update, Matt. Was just searching the other day for any new information. As I stated before, I’m wrapping up Hill Street Blues and L.A. Law seemed the perfect show to do next as its Must See TV successor but was not going to start it if the episodes remained missing. Here’s hoping they’ll be up in “a few weeks”. 🤞
Can you reach out CBS/Paramount about finally getting the rest of huge amount of missing Beverly Hills, 90210 episodes on streaming finally. Such a good show that deserves to have deals worked out!