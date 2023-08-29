Dozens of L.A. Law Episodes Are Still Missing on Prime Video — Here’s When to Expect Them

Nearly a month after the complete L.A. Law library was to land on Prime Video, dozens of episodes are still MIA, many a frustrated McKenzie Brackmaniac has emailed TVLine.

So, when will all episodes be available to stream?

The iconic NBC drama — which was the 14th most requested series not streaming in a recent TVLine survey — found a new home on Prime Video on Aug. 1, though that arrival was met with a few hiccups. For half the day, prospective viewers were met with “This video is currently unavailable to watch in your location” and “This video is currently unavailable” messages; by mid-afternoon, though, at least 132 episodes were ready to be streamed.

There was a delay in the delivery of the remaining 40 episodes, which Prime Video said will go up a bit later than the others. Yet four weeks later, those 40 episodes are still missing from Prime Video inventory.

TVLine looked into those missing episodes and heard back from Prime Video that they will be posted “in the coming weeks.” And if we hear a firm date for that awaited 40-episode drop, we will pass it along.

Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher, L.A. Law debuted on NBC in September 1986 and ran for eight seasons. The original main cast consisted of Harry Hamlin, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry (what was the Venus Butterfly?!), Alan Rachins, Michele Greene, Jimmy Smits, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Richard Dysart and Susan “I Think I Love You” Dey.

A prospective revival received a pilot order from ABC in October 2021, reuniting Blair Underwood (as Jonathan Rollins) and Corbin Bernsen (as Arnie Becker) alongside new cast members Toks Olagundoye (Castle), John Harlan Kim (Nancy Drew) and Arrow vets Juliana Harkavy and Kacey Rohl, but in May 2022, ABC decided to pass on the update.