Amazon’s ‘Missing’ L.A. Law Episodes Have Been Found!

No, the full library of L.A. Law episodes that were meant to hit Amazon Prime Video today did not fall down an elevator shaft. (What? Too soon, Shays family…?)

The iconic NBC drama, which was the 14th most requested series not streaming in a recent TVLine survey, was supposed to be available on Prime Video beginning today, my birthday , Aug. 1.

But as many a commenter on TVLine’s What to Watch column for Tuesday noted, the L.A. Law episodes do appear on the Prime Video hub, but they are slapped with aggravating “This video is currently unavailable to watch in your location” and “This video is currently unavailable” messages.

Always looking to dial down our readers’ disappointment, TVLine looked into the “missing” episodes and confirmed that 132 of them will indeed be made available today (“within the next few hours,” I was told at 1:30 pm ET).

We also heard that due to a delay in the delivery of the remaining 40 episodes, those will go up a bit later than the others.

So, spread the word, you McKenzie Brackmaniacs!

UPDATE: As of 3:30 pm ET, it appears that many (and perhaps all) episodes are now streamable!

Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher, L.A. Law debuted on NBC in September 1986 and ran for eight seasons. The original main cast consisted of Harry Hamlin, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry (what was the Venus Butterfly?!), Alan Rachins, Michele Greene, Jimmy Smits, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Richard Dysart and Susan “I Think I Love You” Dey.