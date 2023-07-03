Which One Beloved TV Show Do You Wish Was Available to Stream?

Read Next: Weeds Vet Elizabeth Perkins Weighs In Possible Revival, Returning as Celia
Is there a television show you’ve wanted to binge as of late, but simply couldn’t?

Of the 22 top-rated scripted series since 1970, only 18 are readily available to stream in their entirety: 9-1-1 (Hulu), All in the Family (Freevee), The Big Bang Theory (Max), Cheers (Paramount+), Chicago Fire and P.D. (Peacock), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (Paramount+), Dallas (Freevee), Desperate Housewives (Hulu), Dynasty (Prime Video), ER (Hulu and Max), Friends (Max), Home Improvement (Disney+ and Hulu), NCIS (Paramount+), Roseanne (Peacock), Seinfeld (Netflix), Three’s Company (Pluto TV) and This Is Us (Hulu).

Two other beloved programs — Happy Days (on Paramount+ and Prime Video) and its spinoff, Laverne & Shirley (on Pluto TV and Prime Video) — only have select episodes available. The Cosby Show and Marcus Welby M.D. aren’t available at all

And that’s just scratching the surface. What about other beloved dramas (such as Chicago Hope, Homicide: Life on the Street, Lou Grant, Northern Exposure, Once and Again and thirtysomething) and sitcoms (Maude, Rhoda, Soap and WKRP in Cincinnati) that didn’t necessarily hit No. 1? Or old episodes of your favorite defunct soap opera (such as All My Children or One Life to Live) or variety/sketch series (like MADtv and SCTV)?

Also MIA are myriad cult classics (like Ed, Frank’s Place and The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd) and one-and-done treasures (like Grosse Point, Undeclared and Wonderfalls), as well as multiple “Must-See TV” comedies (like Suddenly Susan, Veronica’s Closet and the Friends spinoff Joey).

The above examples represent only a fraction of TV series with zero digital footprint — and that’s where you come in! Hit the comments and tell us the one (and only one) series you most wish was available to stream. (Comments will close Wednesday at Noon ET, before the most requested series are addressed in a subsequent column.)

466 Comments

  1. Emergency… They already have Adam-12 and Dragnet by Jack Webb on Freevee

    • NBC.com had Emergency on the network’s website a long time ago as part of their classics. Most of the episodes; there were some missing When it was removed from NBC.com, I only saw “the first season” on another streaming site, possibly it was Tubi (can’t remember exactly which service). Emergency has not been streaming for most of this modern era of online television shows.

    • Emergency is available . My mom records it off satellite daily

      • That, of course, is not the same thing as streaming.

  2. Highlander

    • Moonlighting

      • Yes, good one. I forgot to list it.

      • The two I’d love are Moonlighting and Boston Public.

      • Profiler (1996-2000)

    • Highlander show is on Peacock. Also on like every free service. Freevee, Vudu, Tubi, Pluto, Hoopla, etc.

    • Highlander is streaming on Peacock.

    • Highlander is on Freevee

  3. I’m just finishing up Hill Street Blues and wanted to do L.A. Law next but alas, it’s not available to stream.

  4. Northern Exposure! Guessing it’s not on due to music rights?

    • This.

  5. Since I missed out on watching Homicide: Life on the Streets when it was on, I’d have to go with that one.

    • It was superb. It would be my pick as well.

      • I just bought the complete series (7 seasons) for $65 on Amazon

  6. You already mentioned Ed. I’d add Brooklyn Bridge and I’ll Fly Away.

    • Brooklyn Bridge was a good show! We had some episodes on VHS, but they’re long gone.

      • Marcus Welby, MD

  7. American Dreams

    • I’d love to see this one streaming as well. Sadly because of the music rights/costs, I don’t think we’ll ever see it happen.

    • Loved American dreams, would also love to see Rhoda and Marcus Welby, Thirty Something and Family and Third Watch

      • Third Watch is available to stream – finally! :)

    • American Dreams season 1 is on DVD and seasons 2&3 are on YouTube

  8. ED or Joan of Arcadia. Two of my all-time faves that are nowhere. 😢😔

    • At least Joan of Arcadia is on DVD. I don’t think Ed is anywhere.

  9. Northern Exposure

  10. Moonlighting

    • In the works (as of October 2022): https://tvline.com/news/moonlighting-streaming-announcement-glenn-gordon-caron-1234883203/

      • They said back then an announcement was coming very soon. It has not come.

  11. I would like some repeats of the daytime soaps that have been canceled.

    • Agree. I’m a little surprise you can’t find them on any of the FAST services like Freevee, Pluto or Tubi.

  12. This is crazy! I actually searched to see if I could find Homicide: Life on the Street this past week. I check a couple of times a year. I wish someone would add it! Love me some Andre Braugher!

  13. WKRP in Cincinatti

    • Yep. WKRP and Northern Exposure would be great to revisit. The music – which elevated the shows – is now killing the streaming possibilities for these two.

    • Yes! Such a LOL show.

    • Shows like Northern Exposure, Moonlighting, and thirtysomething would be nice to have in 1080p, but I have the DVDs of all my favorite shows so I can watch them whenever I want. That’s the main reason I still buy physical media.

      I really wish the flop show The Betty White Show from the late 1970s were available somewhere. Betty played an actress who played a policewoman. Georgia Engel was in it, too. It was wickedly funny. Some of those one-season flops would be great to have available.

    • WKRP, with original soundtrack!

      Reply

    Reply

      Reply

      Reply

      Reply

      Reply

    Reply

      Reply

        Reply

    Reply

      Reply

    Reply

      Reply

      Reply

      • Jack & Bobby
        Early Edition
        Empty Nest

        • If you can access it, Early Edition is streams on ctv.ca (Canada)

    • I was coming to say Sisters as well!!!

    • I’ll add another vote for Sisters (though it is available on DVD at least). Beyond that, old soap episodes, particularly the P&G soaps.

    • So happy someone else remembers Boston Public.

  18. Knots Landing

  19. Third Watch… loved this show and they never even finished releasing them on DVD! 🙁

    • Third Watch is streaming on Tubi.

      • And roku channel

      • I really enjoyed Third Watch, Thought they did a great job on the episodes dealing with 9/11

  20. China Beach

  21. For me it’s Homicide: Life on the Street.

  22. Northern Exposure!

  23. Once & Again, though there are episodes on YouTube.

  24. My top choices would be Picket Fences, Northern Exposure and My Three Sons!

    • Picket Fences is streaming on Hulu and Prime Video.

  25. Ed!!!!!

