Which One Beloved TV Show Do You Wish Was Available to Stream?

Is there a television show you’ve wanted to binge as of late, but simply couldn’t?

Of the 22 top-rated scripted series since 1970, only 18 are readily available to stream in their entirety: 9-1-1 (Hulu), All in the Family (Freevee), The Big Bang Theory (Max), Cheers (Paramount+), Chicago Fire and P.D. (Peacock), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (Paramount+), Dallas (Freevee), Desperate Housewives (Hulu), Dynasty (Prime Video), ER (Hulu and Max), Friends (Max), Home Improvement (Disney+ and Hulu), NCIS (Paramount+), Roseanne (Peacock), Seinfeld (Netflix), Three’s Company (Pluto TV) and This Is Us (Hulu).

Two other beloved programs — Happy Days (on Paramount+ and Prime Video) and its spinoff, Laverne & Shirley (on Pluto TV and Prime Video) — only have select episodes available. The Cosby Show and Marcus Welby M.D. aren’t available at all.

And that’s just scratching the surface. What about other beloved dramas (such as Chicago Hope, Homicide: Life on the Street, Lou Grant, Northern Exposure, Once and Again and thirtysomething) and sitcoms (Maude, Rhoda, Soap and WKRP in Cincinnati) that didn’t necessarily hit No. 1? Or old episodes of your favorite defunct soap opera (such as All My Children or One Life to Live) or variety/sketch series (like MADtv and SCTV)?

Also MIA are myriad cult classics (like Ed, Frank’s Place and The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd) and one-and-done treasures (like Grosse Point, Undeclared and Wonderfalls), as well as multiple “Must-See TV” comedies (like Suddenly Susan, Veronica’s Closet and the Friends spinoff Joey).

The above examples represent only a fraction of TV series with zero digital footprint — and that’s where you come in! Hit the comments and tell us the one (and only one) series you most wish was available to stream. (Comments will close Wednesday at Noon ET, before the most requested series are addressed in a subsequent column.)