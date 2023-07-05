Kaitlan Collins’ New 9 pm CNN Show Gets a Title

Kaitlan Collins’ new CNN series now has a name: The New York-based program will officially be titled The Source and will premiere Monday, July 10, at 9/8c, our sister site Variety first reported.

The series will be built around the up-and-coming anchor who has leapt from White House correspondent to morning co-anchor to primetime personality, all in just a few years’ time. The Source will dive deep into Collins’ reporting experience and connections, expanding upon her work in Washington, D.C. According to publicity materials, it will “bring fresh reporting that adds new perspective to the biggest stories of the day. She will expose uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to make sure viewers are seeing a story from every side.”

The high profile 9 pm time slot has virtually remained vacant since the firing of Chris Cuomo in December 2021.

Former CNN chairman Chris Licht announced Collins’ promotion in May, ahead of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfronts presentation.

“She is a smart and gifted journalist who we’ve all seen hold lawmakers and newsmakers accountable,” Licht wrote in a newsroom memo at the time. “Kaitlan will expose uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to make sure viewers are seeing a story from every side.”

Collins joined CNN in 2017, cutting teeth as a reporter covering the Trump White House, which eventually led to her moderator position for Trump’s May 10 town hall. The former president spent much of his time that night dodging questions and peddling conspiracies. He repeated the “rigged” 2020 election lie, said the Jan. 6 insurrection crowd was comprised of people “with love in their hearts” and called Collins “a nasty person” when she pressed him to answer a question about the many classified documents he retained.

