Chris Cuomo Fired at CNN, Effective Immediately: 'This Is Not How I Want My Time to End' — Read Statements

RELATED STORIES Chris Cuomo Addresses 'Embarrassing' Suspension From CNN: 'I Understand It'

Chris Cuomo Addresses 'Embarrassing' Suspension From CNN: 'I Understand It' Chris Cuomo Suspended 'Indefinitely, Pending Further Evaluation' by CNN

After being suspended for his actions in defending his brother Andrew Cuomo from sexual harassment allegations, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has now been fired “effective immediately” by the cable news network.

CNN announced the news in a statement on Saturday: “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Cuomo released his own statement as well following the termination: “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

The anchor was suspended on Tuesday after new information came to light about how he aided his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, battle the sexual harassment allegations that ultimately led to his resignation in August. A release of documents by the New York Attorney General’s office showed that Chris Cuomo used his journalistic sources to gather information on the women accusing his brother of harassment. He also offered to help the governor’s office prepare its defense and dictated statements for the then-governor to use. Chris Cuomo addressed the suspension on his SiriusXM radio show the following day, saying that “it’s embarrassing, but I understand it.”

Chris’ possible conflict of interest regarding his brother became a point of contention this summer when the allegations against Andrew Cuomo became public. (Multiple women — including several of Gov. Cuomo’s current and former aides — came forward to accuse him of behavior including sexual harassment, sexism and the creation of a toxic work environment.) Chris admitted on his CNN show Cuomo Prime Time that he had advised Andrew, but only as “a brother,” and insisted: “I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program. I never attacked, nor encouraged anyone to attack, any woman who came forward.”

After several years at ABC News, with appearances on 20/20 and Good Morning America, Chris Cuomo moved to CNN in 2013, anchoring a number of programs before debuting Cuomo Prime Time in 2018.