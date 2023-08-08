Jeopardy! Vet James Holzhauer Slams Upcoming Changes for Season 40

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We’ll take “Irked Jeopardy! Alumni” for $200, please.
On the heels of Jeopardy!‘s showrunner revealing how, exactly, Season 40 will proceed this fall while the Writers Guild is striking — in short, the show plans to recycle clues and contestants — series veteran James Holzhauer has expressed his displeasure with the planned changes.
“If you don’t have time to listen, here’s the executive summary of today’s announcement,” Holzhauer posted on X (fka Twitter) Monday night, with a link to the latest Inside Jeopardy! podcast episode. “1:00-2:00: Jeopardy’s writers are invaluable and we couldn’t produce the show without them. 2:00-15:00: Here is how we will produce the upcoming season without them.”
Showrunner Michael Davies explained on the podcast that Season 40 (premiering Monday, Sept. 11) will open with “a second chance tournament for players from Season 37 who lost their initial game, and winners from that will advance to a Season 37 and Season 38 Champions Wild Card.”
“I believe, principally, that it would not be fair to have new contestants,” Davies explained. “Making their first appearance on the Alex Trebek stage, doing it with non-original material, or, as we’ll talk about, a combination of non-original material and material that was written pre-strike. And so we decided that really we needed to invite back, and give a second chance in general, to players who probably thought that their chance to come back and play on the Alex Trebek stage had gone forever.”
According to Davies, the clues that those returning contestants will receive are “a combination of material that our WGA writers wrote before the strike, which is still in the database and material that is being redeployed from multiple, multiple seasons of the show.”
In late July, as Season 39 was winding down, a Jeopardy! spokesperson maintained that — in spite of the writers’ strike — Season 40 would move forward with new episodes, albeit featuring recycled questions. Sony Pictures Television did, however, delay the annual Tournament of Champions contest as a result of said strike; Davies confirmed during his podcast appearance that the Season 39 post-season, including the Tournament of Champions, will take place once the strike ends.
Holzhauer has become one of Jeopardy!‘s best-known contestants, beginning with his 32-game win streak during Season 35. He won the subsequent Tournament of Champions later that year, then went on to finish second in the Greatest of All Time Tournament (against Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter) and first in the inaugural Jeopardy! Masters Tournament.
I love this evil genius, but love him even more that he is Pro-Union. What a chad!
I have enjoyed Jeopardy for years. It’s a show you actually use your brain, and so gets me excited if I can answer a question! I trust this show will maintain its integrity. My hope is Ken is the host! He is excellent and quite warming to all the contestants!
Well, count me out. I stand with the writers. Not cool to reuse their old work. I’m guessing the writers haven’t given consent to reuse old work, nor will they be compensated for it. Whether or not the show can legally do it (per old contracts), it’s just not cool.
To be fair, he’s not wrong. That being said, this is a much better alternative than having Jeopardy go dark this season. Hopefully a deal is reached and the strike ends soon to mitigate all of this.
At least we get *somewhat* new episodes
Nope. I’m out. I stand with the writers. This is a bad, bad look for Jeopardy
Have they started taping yet? Plus Ken Jennings hadn’t decided if he would cross the picket line while Mayim Bialic definitely won’t . Just a bad idea all around.
Nice to know that even the Evil Genius is standing up for the writers. It is a shame that the show isn’t, no matter what the excuse. This is no different than the host debacle of a few years ago.
I’m out until the writers are back. Yes it is would be a shame if the show went dark, but there are options that do not include disrespecting the writers, the contestants and the audience.
I don’t love watching James play because the field just seems unbalanced when he’s there, but he seems great when he’s not being a “game show villain.” He has some banger tweets. Love a pro-union king.
What was good for Alex? Trebek should be good today, they just want the show to go on just like Alex. So why don’t all the retractors just shut up and enjoy the show.
No one was being taken advantage of when Mr. Trebek died. These writers (and actors) are not being fairly compensated for their work. If everyone were to ‘just shut up and enjoy the show’, it would assist in allowing corporations to continue to take advantage of working class people. Don’t forget, just because this might not have come to your job yet doesn’t mean that it won’t. We all need to stand up for each other.