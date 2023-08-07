Jeopardy! Announces Major Season 40 Overhaul Amid Writers’ Strike — Find Out What’s Changing

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
It’s official: Jeopardy! will forge ahead with Season 40 in spite of the current writers’ strike, albeit with a few key asterisks.
Jeopardy! showrunner Michael Davies announced Monday via the Inside Jeopardy! podcast that Season 40 will undergo significant tweaking as a result of the strike. Namely, the season will feature not just recycled questions, but recycled contestants, too.
“I believe, principally that it would not be fair to have new contestants,” Davies said. “Making their first appearance on the Alex Trebek stage, doing it with non-original material or as we’ll talk about a combination of non-original material and material that was written pre-strike. And so we decided that really we needed to invite back and give a second chance in general to players who probably thought that their chance to come back and play on the Alex Trebek stage had gone forever. So we’re gonna open the season with a second chance tournament for players from Season 37 who lost their initial game, and winners from that will advance to a Season 37 and Season 38 Champions Wild Card.” (FYI: S38 contestants have already had their Second Chance competition.)
Once the writers’ strike ends, “We’ll head into our Season 39 post-season, which will culminate with the [Tournament of Champions],” Davies continued. “So episodes at the beginning of the season for the Season 37 and Season 38 contestants, the material that we’re gonna be using is a combination of material that our WGA writers wrote before the strike, which is still in the database and material that is being redeployed from multiple, multiple seasons of the show.”
Meanwhile for the first time in more than two decades, Jeopardy! will be “increasing the second and third place prize amounts by a thousand each,” Davies revealed. “So the third place prize will move up to $2,000. The second place prize will move up to $3,000. This is something that we’ve been working on ever since I really took the reins of the show. It’s something that obviously is discussed widely within our social communities and with the community of our contestants. We understand that post-COVID, uh, travel costs have increased. We understand how complicated sort of funding a trip to Jeopardy is for, you know, many contestants within our community.”
Still unclear: Who will be standing behind the game show’s iconic lectern when Season 40 launches on Monday. Sept. 11. Ken Jennings had been facing pressure to follow co-host Mayim Bialik’s lead in not crossing the picket line. (As you’ll recall, Bialik bowed out of Season 39’s final weeks in a public expression of solidarity with the show’s striking writers, prompting Jennings to step in and close out the season.)
In late July, as Season 39 was winding down, a Jeopardy! spokesperson maintained that — in spite of the strike — Season 40 would move forward with new episodes, albeit featuring recycled questions. (Sony Pictures Television did, however, delay the annual Tournament of Champions contest as a result of said strike.)
“We have always been careful to honor our WGA agreements and we would never air game material not created by WGA writers,” the rep said at the time. “However, just as we did, led by Alex Trebek, during the 2007-2008 strike, we will deliver first-run episodes again this fall… featuring the best of our WGA written material.”
How many times in one announcement will someone mention the Alex Trebeck stage. Is it in someone’s contract?
It’s even mentioned at least once in every episode.
Enough already.
I know what you mean. The same goes for The Price is Right from “the Bob Barker Studio in Hollywood”. Fortunately, starting in the fall, that show is moving to another studio in Glendale, so we won’t be hearing that anymore.
I guess the answer is twice.
I doubt that they need professional writer to provide difficult questions for Jeopardy. I could do that with an old encyclopedia.
Obviously Marge, you are not pro-union.
I’ll be back when the writers are. At least we will know when that happens based on when they start having brand new contestants. As far as the 2nd and 3rd prizes are concerted, why doesn’t the show just pay for transportation, hotel, and food for the contestants. The best solution would be to just let them keep the amount they won during the game with $1,000 or $2,000 being a minimum.
In the early days of the show, second and third place contestants DID keep their earnings. But they stopped doing that when many players would make very small wagers at final jeopardy because they wanted to leave with significant earnings. For example, if the finalist totals are 20,000, 15,000 and 10,000, the players would often think those are pretty good amounts to leave with so they would wager small amounts without regard to any strategy for winning. So that’s why they went to the current system
Please make Ken your permanent host. Just can’t stand phony perky Mayim. Obviously uninterested in responses from contestants while interviewing them after first commercial. And those pauses!!! Ken is a natural host to the legacy of Jeopardy.
Amen! I’ve been thinking this is the perfect chance for them to see how much better things are without Mayim. Ken was a bit tentative at the start, but who wouldn’t be under the circumstances? Even at that, I always thought he was Alex’s natural successor. Now that he’s had some time to acclimate, he’s the clear choice to own the position.
Whether you prefer Ken or Mayim, the reality is that Ken will most likely continue as sole host for as long as the strike continues. Some people are urging Ken to honor the strike as Mayim has done, but their situations are actually quite different. Mayim is a professional actress and union member, so she has an obvious obligation to honor the strike. As far as I know, Ken has never acted professionally and is probably not a member of any union. His career before he appeared on Jeopardy was in Computer Science, which is tyically not unionized. So I suspect he will continue as sole host for the duration of the strike.
Good plan.
PLEASE make Jennings the single, permanent host. I like Bialik but the show is dull and a bit annoying when she hosts.
Since this topic is likely to be continued, maybe Michael Ausiello can delve into:
1. Are “redeployed” questions (Davies) the same as “recycled” questions (“Jeopardy! spokesperson)?
2. What do the WGA writers think of this?
Yes I think the writers and actors deserve all that is coming to them. We take so much for granted which includes our TV shows and movies continuing. But I also think this strike should have a deadline and be settled and everyone go back to work.
And I hope Ken Jennings continues with the show.