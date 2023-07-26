Jeopardy! Officially Delays This Fall’s Tournament of Champions Amid Writers’ Strike

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jeopardy! is officially delaying its Tournament of Champions amid the ongoing writers’ strike, but the regular show will go on.
With several of Season 39’s biggest champions announcing that they will not participate in this fall’s annual ToC until the WGA strike is resolved, a Sony Pictures Television rep released a statement late Tuesday declaring that it “never had any intention of producing a Tournament of Champions… until the strike is resolved,” adding that “no contestants have been contacted regarding their availability for any postseason tournaments, including the ToC. The Jeopardy! postseason represents the pinnacle of our competition, and it should feature our strongest players playing our toughest original material.”
The spokesperson went on to confirm reports that Season 40 will nonetheless forge ahead with new episodes featuring recycled questions. “We have always been careful to honor our WGA agreements and we would never air game material not created by WGA writers,” the rep said. “However, just as we did, led by Alex Trebek, during the 2007-2008 strike, we will deliver first-run episodes again this fall… featuring the best of our WGA written material.”
It remains unclear which of the show’s hosts will emcee Season 40’s strike-proof installments. Conventional wisdom suggests Ken Jennings will continue to preside over the show solo given Mayim Bialik’s previously stated refusal to cross the picket line.
Jeopardy!‘s milestone 40th season is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 11.
Meanwhile, Sony confirms that Celebrity Jeopardy! will return on ABC this fall “with original material written by WGA writers before the strike.”
I have been a Jeopardy fan over 30 years now and I am truly proud that the people who are responsible for putting the show on the air are honoring the strike. Nice job, Jeopardy! Solidarity matters! You know Alex is smiling!!
I’m glad they are honoring the strike. I wish they chose to occasionally rerun old episodes, I would enjoy that.
Not sure how reusing old questions is “honoring the strike”. Will the writers get residuals when their recycled questions are used? I think not creating new content until the strike is settled is “honoring the strike” Too bad Ken Jennings is apparently willing to cross the picket line.
I wonder if the show will give regular contestants the option to delay their appearence(s) on the program until the strike is settled. They will also have to cross a picket line to get into Sony Studios for a taping as will the studio audience.
The audience can chose just not to use their tickets.
Jennings is an executive producer on the show. He is a part of management. That puts him in a different position than Mayim.