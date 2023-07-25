Jeopardy! Season 40 in Peril Amid Writers’ Strike

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Questions are swirling around the viability of Jeopardy! Season 40 amid the ongoing writers’ strike, with a delay looking increasingly likely.
Amid talk that the game show’s producer, Sony Pictures Television, is mulling a number of strike workarounds — including recycling old questions — several Tournament of Champions contestants say they will not appear on Jeopardy! until the work stoppage is resolved. Production on Season 40 is set to get underway in mid-August, with the annual TOC typically among the first episodes to be shot. The final episode of Season 39, meanwhile, airs this Friday.
In announcing his decision to decline his TOC invitation, Toronto-based Ray Lalonde — who won 13 games last season — explained via the Jeopardy! Reddit forum, “I am and will always be grateful for the experience I had on the show and the opportunity to participate in the TOC is beyond a dream come true for me. That being said, I believe that the show’s writers are a vital part of the show and they are justified in taking their job action to secure a fair contract for themselves and their fellow WGA members. As a supporter of the trade union movement, a union member’s son and a proud union member myself I have informed the show’s producers that if the strike remains unresolved I will not cross a picket line to play in the tournament of champions.”
As noted by our sister pub The Hollywood Reporter, a number of other big winners from Season 39 — including Chris Pannullo, Hannah Wilson, Ben Chan, Troy Meyer, Ben Goldstein, Luigi de Guzman and Suresh Krishnan — have expressed solidarity with Lalonde on social media.
Of course, Sony could forge ahead with regular episodes (albeit with old questions) throughout fall, pushing the TOC until winter or spring. But that still leaves at least one outstanding issue: Who will host the potential strike-proof installments? Mayim Bialik has already bowed out of her hosting duties until the strike is resolved. And there is increasing pressure on co-emcee Ken Jennings to take a similar stand.
A Sony rep has not responded to TVLine’s request for comment.
As of now, Jeopardy! Season 40 is slated to premiere on Monday, Sept. 11.
Complete selfishness if the WGA does not work something out with Jeopardy to continue.
It is very difficult to get work in this field and I think the other shows use a lot of the same people as The Chase, Jeopardy and The Weakest Link have all had very similar questions this past year, the last one obviously with the far easier ones.
Not only would you be denying those people a paycheck, but you’re potentially denying contestants lifechanging money and lifechanging experiences. The networks can re-air old episodes and not lose much money so you’re not punishing them.
You are punishing contestants, camera operators and other low-level staff who rely on this job, and who do not have a lot of other alternatives.
Complete selfishness on whose part? The WGA or Sony? Are you saying WGA should just cave and continue to be underpaid for the value they provide? Because others are losing out? I’m guess you don’t really understand what the WGA is fighting for…
Who is punishing the small people? The ones making 50 million a year or the ones making 26 thousand? Poor CEOs. Helpless against writers living in their cars. If only they could take some of the 20 billion in yearly profit and close a 0.45 billion contract…
They should just delay production until both guilds agree to a contract that suits their demands, no matter how long it takes. It’s one thing to finish a season with already-written material, but it’s another to begin production with barely-written material. Plus, reusing pre-existing clues not only feels unoriginal but also dated, compared to the thousands of clues penned by the writers in present time.
The world does not have to shut down to appease a bunch of millionaire actors.
Do you think the writers would stop production if the camera operators union went on strike? Of course not. Do you think they care about all the small businesses losing money during this time? Of course not. Or even the writers who will never recover lost wages from this time?
“A bunch of millionaire actors” 87% of SAG members don’t even make the $26K they need to qualify for insurance. Maybe do some actual research instead of pulling half-baked talking points from your behind or echoing whatever dumb comments you’ve found online, Bob.
Because it is not their full-time job.
Maybe do some actual research…..
But they want it to be their full-time job. They just can’t afford it, so they’re waiters, bartenders, etc. to pay the bills.
Seriously, you have absolutely no idea what you are talking about and do not understand the pay structure or contracts that are currently in play.
Meanwhile, how much do you think those studio execs are making while they refuse to negotiate? Hmmmmm……
A quick google search will give you your answer, then come back to us about those millionaire actors you seem to hate so much.
It’s not their full time job because it’s notoriously difficult to get acting work. Most of the writers and actors are exploited, and they need to be paid commensurate with the importance of their work.
I there are a lot of actors making as little as you say, maybe they should stop acting. There are far too many “actors” in America anyway. This strike is going to hurt a LOT of people in a lot of ways.
I guess I should have continued reading before I replied to your uninformed comment above. Do you really think these strikes are about people like Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks? Please, take the time to understand what’s going on. As the commenter below stated, this is not about those people. One example, the producers want to be able to pay a background actor 1 time and then OWN their likeness FOREVER. Do you think that’s fair? This is not about the actors that are set for life. But those actors participate because without the participation of those actors in the strike, then truly nothing will change.
Yes, I absolutely think it is about them, which is why we get all these “cute” photo ops of ex-castmates reuniting on the picket line. Are we supposed to believe these are not staged? Even during these strikes which are supposedly about the little buy, the stars have to make it about themselves.
I’ve mentioned this in other posts but did the WGA stand up to Aaron Sorkin when he fired the entire writing staff of The Newsroom after Season 1? No, despite that being what a union is supposed to do.There are plenty of examples like this on shows the last 30 years and the WGA never stood up for those writers.
This is just like Players Unions in sports leagues. Lamar Jackson holding out for $50M a year means the $1M – $3M players are going to cut so the team can get under the salary cap. Guess which side the union is going to fight for?
Yes, there are photo ops. And you know what happens, people chat. But it still doesn’t mean the strike is about them. It’s about those who barely make any money in the industry.
Hey Bob, is your last name Iger by any chance?
Bob Iger is that you, calling in from your yacht? Or from your billionaire conference mountain retreat?
LOL it’s just publicity. An event is going on in the world, people post, people talk. Since they care, they share more. It’s the natural reaction because these actors are also just human. And by the way even if you know someone from a show or they have a following, it doesn’t mean they’re rich.
Do you really think Tom Cruise or Tom Hanks work for scale (minimum wage)? If not, how changing the basic agreement, which only determines minimums, change their lives?
First of all, actors are not part of the equation for Jeopardy, other than Mayim. If the WGA settled, the show would likely go on with Ken as host.
Also, not all actors are millionaires. The large majority of them are not.
The camera operators and other crew are also likely union jobs. Unions tend to support each other and not cross each other’s picket lines. I have to figure the camera guy and his union would honor the line because they would want the writer’s to honor theirs.
As for lost wages…the writers are already losing wages thanks to the effects of the previous contract, especially in regards to streaming. Why do you think they are striking in the first place?
“I have to figure the camera guy and his union would honor the line because they would want the writer’s to honor theirs.”
I have to figure they wouldn’t because they never have. They can’t even get it in their contract to not have their names skipped over during the opening credits like writers and directors can. You think the WGA and SAG would delay production if they reached a deal because the camera union wanted to go on strike?
“As for lost wages…the writers are already losing wages thanks to the effects of the previous contract, especially in regards to streaming. Why do you think they are striking in the first place?”
If you worked on a sitcom in 1994 that is now on Netflix those are not lost wages. If you owned a house 30 years ago that is now a hotel you don’t get a cut of every reservation. You have a contract and you agreed to it. Streaming has been around for years. Actors and writers have had plenty of time to negotiate that into their deals.
Contracts include residuals. The rise of streaming has not been taken into account in contracts. That’s one of the major sticking points (besides AI)
Way to care about the thousands and thousands of people employed by the industry. It’s not just actors and writers (many of whom are literally living in poverty), but the caterers who feed them, the hair stylists who cut their hair, etc. It’s an entire ecosystem. Without the entertainment industry, the USA suffers. The world suffers. Congrats on not going to the movies, but don’t be so selfish. Oh and by the way, the studios too will suffer and they’ll disappear too. Again, the USA suffers. Educate yourself.
Exactly, and the writers and actors are not caring about them. I would bet my bank account those people are not getting a dime when the deals are signed.
So you’re saying actors who don’t even make $26K a year (the amount that qualifies them for medical insurance) are being selfish? Because that’s the situation for way more than the majority of the SAG/AFTRA membership…
And read your comment – your comment gets rid of everyone.
Ironically, that’s a large part of what these strikes are about — actual people made the “decades of movie and TV” you’re re-watching. The studios and streamers are showing and re-showing that content endlessly, while the writers and actors who worked on it are lucky if they get a few cents in residuals.
If they are serious about reusing questions they might as well just rebroadcast the old shows with Alex Trebek. Strikes get resolved when there is economic pain. No work arounds. No making do without. The show should stay with repeats after this week until the writers get a fair contract.
Jeopardy! is daily viewing in our house and we won’t watch if they attempt to get around the strike this way
They can hire me. I know enough general trivia to write for Jeopardy and since I’m anti union I won’t be on strike.
While you’re at it WGA, get the Comic Book Writers, Authors, and Artists who are the real Creators involved in the whole Residuals and Royalties payment talks involved so that they too can get their piece of the profits these companies are raking in off of their works!