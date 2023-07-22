Jamie Foxx Offers Health Update: ‘I Went to Hell and Back… But I’m Coming Back’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jamie Foxx offered an update on his health in an Instagram post late Friday night.
“I went to hell and back and my road to recovery had some potholes as well,” he said in the video. “But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”
Foxx did not disclose the nature of his health complications, but he did debunk rumors that he was paralyzed and blind.
The actor also explained why fans haven’t heard from him since he was hospitalized on April 11.
“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just don’t want you to see me like that man,” he said. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”
Foxx thanked his daughter Corinne and his sister, saying that they saved his life. He also attributed his recovery to God and “some great people.”
“I was sick, man, but now I got my legs under me,” Foxx said.
While Foxx recovers, Nick Cannon has taken over as the host of Beat Shazam‘s sixth season, and Corinne — who normally serves as the show’s in-house DJ — has been replaced by Kelly Osbourne.
Jamie and Corinne will co-host We Are Family, a new music-centric guessing game show set to premiere sometime in 2024 on Fox.
For a guy that doesn’t want to talk about it, he sure talks about it a lot. What is the big secret? It must be embarrassing. Drugs? Suicide attempt? Alcohol poisoning? Whatever. Nobody cares anymore.
Umm, this is his FIRST time speaking about his personal health. Not sure where you get your facts, but maybe teach Libby how to Google … or read … “The actor also explained ***why fans haven’t heard from him*** since he was hospitalized on April 11.”
A single statement is “talks a lot”? He’s balancing keeping his privacy, to which he is entitled, and updating his fans. You seem really tense about it.
Sorry I didn’t mean to dis the man. It’s just that we have been hearing about this from many sources for months and I have never seen so much secrecy around a celebrity. Aren’t you the least bit curious? You’re right, he deserves his privacy and what a lucky man for actually getting it. Nobody else has ever gotten so much privacy! Glad to hear you are better. You have very loyal fans!
It was good to see Jamie Foxx back healthy! Hopefully he’ll get back on his feet somewhere!
I’m glad his recovery is going well and he’s OK. Rooting for you Jamie. ❤️
Get well soon praying for you my brother from another mother love you
I am thankful that Jamie Foxx is recovering ❤️🩹
Hello hellos Jamie Foxx and family when I heard you were so very sick almost could not handle it stopped watching the news for a couple days, and then somehow came across your video of you saying your legs are under you now, was so very happy to see you am old school so been watching you for very long time love your comedy and you as a actor well there no words that could be expressed on how much you are missed and hope you continue to heal so you come back healthy as possible love you forever and always suzanne
This was just a wake up call from God he had to show you your fate if you didn’t get things right with him.so he decided to give you a second chance at life and he wants you to use it wisely and don’t take it for granted . God’s got you as long as you keep believing in God and praying to him and keeping your faith in him nothing will touch you ever again .God is going to do something amazing for you and your life that it is going to blow people and the devil rightcout of the water.you are one of gods chosen few that the devil thought he could touch ,harm and destroy God said no he’s my child you can’t have him
Thank you for the uupdate. We care about you as the person you are. God be with you and your family as you continue to recover.
I’m glad to finally hear that Jamie is doing much better.
Ha, Man I know how you feel
I too had health issues but the most think important is to use all your inner strength, your God, and trust the Doctors.
I WILL CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. HANG IN THERE AND TRUST IN The God of your understanding. Love you man, peace out.
Hi Jamie Foxx , I’m a HUGE + BIG FAN × INFINITI = MY NAME. WHICH IS ERICKA HUNTER. I WISH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY THE ALL GOD’S MERCY , AND GRACE. Focus on GOD.,AND REMEMBER YOUR GRANDMOTHER ,and remember she brought you up in the church. REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE, AND WHY GOD STILL HAVE YOU HERE WITH US. I TRULY BELIEVE YOUR MISSION HERE WITH US ON EARTH ISN’T DONE. FIGHT JAMMIE FOXX FIIGHT AND CURSE SATAN IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. I KNOW YOU MIGHT DON’T EVER RECIEVE THIS COMMENT. I STILL LOVE YOU JAMIE AND FAMILY AND FRIENDS. JUST REMEMBER GODS WORTH THEN GOD WILL BREAK THE CURSE IN JESUS NAME AND I’M ENDING THIS INSPIRING MESSAGE WITH AMEN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’m glad you are doing well just keep up the good work and remember God will bless you he knows your heart whatever you were going through you can deal with it .just be strong and remember some people have your back. Continue your progress, I’m glad you are doing better 😊
I’m glad you are doing well just keep up the good work and remember God will bless you he knows your heart whatever you were going through you can deal with it .just be strong and remember some people have your back. Continue your progress, I’m glad you are doing better 😊
Stay Strong❣️Best Wishes for a Speedy Recovery
I am glad that GOD didn’t take you alway from us. I am so happy to see that you are doing great and you are back at work keep up the joy to recovery I love you so much 💋💗