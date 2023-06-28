James Holzhauer Takes Swipe at Jeopardy!’s Post-Alex Trebek Host Debacle

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In the wake of Wheel of Fortune‘s swift hosting announcement, Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer is biting the hand that feeds him.
The former contestant, who won 32 consecutive games and became the inaugural champ of Jeopardy! Masters, took to Twitter Tuesday to take jabs at Jeopardy!‘s indecisive and long-winded journey toward replacing the late Alex Trebek.
“Wheel of Fortune went about this all wrong,” he wrote. “First, you subject the contestants and viewers to an endless parade of temps who don’t prepare before hosting. Then, the producer in charge of the search says, ‘Actually, *I* would be the perfect host.’ Then, ‘jk, we have two hosts now.’”
A quick refresher on Jeopardy!‘s succession plan-gone-awry: In the wake of Alex Trebek’s Nov. 2021 death, Sony trotted out a parade of guest hosts — current emcees Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings among them — to test the waters. However, they ultimately went in-house, naming Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards as Trebek’s full-time replacement. He lost the gig days later, though, after misogynistic, racist and anti-Semitic jokes he’d told on a podcast in the mid-2010s resurfaced online. Bialik and Jennings were brought back as temporary hosts for a year before being named permanent co-hosts.
Jeopardy!‘s hosting hoopla is a far cry from Wheel‘s prompt planning. On June 12, host Pat Sajak announced his plans to leave the show at the end of its 41st season. Rumors of Ryan Seacrest’s succession followed just a day later and ultimately became official on Tuesday, nearly one full year before Sajak’s actual exit.
“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” said Sajak about his four-decade run on the series. “Many thanks to you all.”
“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said via statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”
Does Holzhauer have a point or should he have withheld his comment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
He has a point. He’s a viewer and fan and has as much right to express his thoughts about Jeopardy! shenanigans as anyone else. The producers sadly had to find a new host due to Alex’ death but had plenty of advance warning to start a host search and just totally mishandled it.
Pat Sajak is much more easily replaceable than Alex Trebek. You can’t even compare the two.
I applaud Holzhauer’s candor and honest evaluation of both WOF and Jeopardy hosting situations. Also totally agree with him!
So this means we have a year to petition for Seacrast not to be the host?
That comment is so on brand for Holzhauer I can’t be mad at it. I still think Wheel should have gone for a newer face because the show sells itself regardless of the name of the host, but I see no lies in James’ statement,
I thought they handled the aftermath of Alex Trabek’s death perfectly. You needed a stopgap until they could figure out what to do next. Putting Ken Jennings (since he as already working as a producer of the of the show) in there for those 6+ weeks was brilliant. Everything else afterwards is a mixed bag.
Good on James for his comment… and for bringing this subject up for comment – again. Personally, I think having 2 co-hosts is a detriment to Jeopardy!. I tend to be not a faithful watcher of the show when Mayim is co-hosting. I like her but, to me, she is just not the right fit for a Jeopardy! host. I am a faithful watcher however, when Ken is hosting. He has improved much with time and is a ‘natural’ fit.
He is right. Ken is a winner. They should have stayed with him immediately rather then going with all this uncertainty.
One aspect of the Jeopardy! hosting issue that I dislike is the open-seeming question of whether there’s a choice between Bialik and Jennings. I DETEST the misogynistic comments against Bialik.
Clarify when misogynistic comments were made, please?
Exactly right!!!
He is right! Wheel handled their change perfevt. Happy for pat s
He’s not wrong. But also, to be fair, being a jerkwad is James Holzhauer’s brand.
There are a cpuple major differences.
1) hosting Jeopardy requires more skill than hosting wheel of fortune.
2) it is a lot easier to prepare for a planned departure like a retirement than it is for an unplanned departure due to a death.
Jeopardy still ended up with the better result by not ultimately choosing Ryan Seacrest as the new host.
I didn’t think James was taking a swipe at all; he perfectly summarized the Jeopardy hosting saga.
I believe he is only expressing an opinion that any viewer could have.
Let’s be very clear here. Jeopardy was working behind the scenes on the host situation. They clearly couldn’t name anyone before Alex died. What exactly were they supposed to do…announce Trebeck’s successor before he passed away???
Holzhauer is right.
He’s not wrong.