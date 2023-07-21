Read Next: The View’s Bill Geddie, Who Co-Created Daytime Talk Show With Barbara Walters, Dead at 68
Grimm Reunion: Your Favorite Wesen Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

grimm-reunion-photo-claire-coffee-bree-turner-silas-weir-mitchell-2023
Everett Collection
Nothing gets the Grimm gang to assemble like standing up to a powerful foe.

So we shouldn’t be surprised that series stars Claire Coffee, Silas Weir Mitchell, Bree Turner, Reggie Lee and Sasha Roiz all took part in a SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on Friday.

“28 year union member,” Turner wrote under a photo posted to her Instagram account. “PROUD to be here with my fam. We strike for the next generation.” Roiz, Lee and Coffee then shared the post on their IG Stories. Castmate Elizabeth Tulloch added in the comments: “#Unionstrong.”

The supernatural drama ran for six seasons on NBC and found everyone in the photo above playing a fantasy creature based in fairy-tale lore — or “wesen,” in the show’s parlance — sooner or later. Roiz: Police captain-turned-Mayor Renard, a zauberbiest. Coffee: Evil lawyer-turned-good guy Adalind, a hexenbiest. Turner: Spice Shop proprietress Rosalee, a fuchsbau. Mitchell: Idiosyncratic clockmaker Monroe, a blutbad. And Lee, Sgt. Drew Wu, a lycanthrope.

Grimm followed a Portland Police Department detective named Nick Burkhardt (played by David Giuntoli) as he learned about, and came to accept, his calling: He was the latest of a mystical line of hunters destined to fight wesen, who appeared as humans to everyone other than Nick. That said, he eventually befriended some wesen and had a romance of sorts with another. The series finale aired in 2017.

The cast has remained close in the intervening years. In November 2022, Coffee, Turner and Tulloch launched The Grimmcast, a podcast in which they rewatch every episode of their former show and, per the official synopsis, “share behind-the-scenes stories, show lore and of course talk to special guests along the way.”

The Grimm gang, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, are currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Among the key issues on the table, as explained by our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.”

Grimmsters, are you psyched to see your favorites together again? Hit the comments and let us know!

4 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Your Grimm reunion headline nearly gave me heart attack thinking that an actual Grimm reunion was happening and new episodes were coming out so thank you for the disappointment.

    Reply

  2. Like most shows I enjoyed the first few seasons of Grimm more so than the last.

    Reply

    • I had the opposite experience; I felt like the show really didn’t find its way until the very LAST season. Adalind made for a better hero than a villain; and Juliette just sucked as a romantic lead. As Suiperman and Lois would prove, it wasn’t Tulloch’s fault — she was a good actress. Juliette was just a stupid character. “Eve” was a marginal improvement.

      Reply

  3. I totally Adored this show and believe me I am very particular about tv. Please have more episodes!! Thank you

    Reply
