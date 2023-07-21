Grimm Reunion: Your Favorite Wesen Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Nothing gets the Grimm gang to assemble like standing up to a powerful foe.

So we shouldn’t be surprised that series stars Claire Coffee, Silas Weir Mitchell, Bree Turner, Reggie Lee and Sasha Roiz all took part in a SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on Friday.

“28 year union member,” Turner wrote under a photo posted to her Instagram account. “PROUD to be here with my fam. We strike for the next generation.” Roiz, Lee and Coffee then shared the post on their IG Stories. Castmate Elizabeth Tulloch added in the comments: “#Unionstrong.”

The supernatural drama ran for six seasons on NBC and found everyone in the photo above playing a fantasy creature based in fairy-tale lore — or “wesen,” in the show’s parlance — sooner or later. Roiz: Police captain-turned-Mayor Renard, a zauberbiest. Coffee: Evil lawyer-turned-good guy Adalind, a hexenbiest. Turner: Spice Shop proprietress Rosalee, a fuchsbau. Mitchell: Idiosyncratic clockmaker Monroe, a blutbad. And Lee, Sgt. Drew Wu, a lycanthrope.

Grimm followed a Portland Police Department detective named Nick Burkhardt (played by David Giuntoli) as he learned about, and came to accept, his calling: He was the latest of a mystical line of hunters destined to fight wesen, who appeared as humans to everyone other than Nick. That said, he eventually befriended some wesen and had a romance of sorts with another. The series finale aired in 2017.

The cast has remained close in the intervening years. In November 2022, Coffee, Turner and Tulloch launched The Grimmcast, a podcast in which they rewatch every episode of their former show and, per the official synopsis, “share behind-the-scenes stories, show lore and of course talk to special guests along the way.”

The Grimm gang, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, are currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Among the key issues on the table, as explained by our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.”

