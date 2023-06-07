Read Next: TVLine Items: Amazon’s Angry Birds Series, PGA/LIV Golf Merger and More
Good Omens Season 2 Trailer: Crowley and Aziraphale’s Unholy Bond, Heavenly Hijinks, a Half-Naked Gabriel

Everyone’s favorite unholy alliance is back for another go!

Prime Video on Wednesday released the full-length trailer for Good Omens Season 2, and the two-minute-long spot teases more celestial ridiculousness from angel Aziraphale (played by Prodigal Son‘s Michael Sheen) and his demon buddy, Crowley (Doctor Who‘s David Tennant).

Per its official description, the second season “will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

The trailer indicates that that mystery probably involves the angel Gabriel (Mad Men‘s Jon Hamm), who appears in Aziraphale’s shop missing both his memory and several key pieces of his wardrobe.

As previously reported, all six episodes of Season 2 will begin streaming on Prime Video on Friday, July 28. In addition to Sheen, Tennant and Hamm, the sophomore season’s cast includes: Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda and Shelley Conn.

Good Omens Season 1 was based on the novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Gaiman will continue as executive producer and co-showrunner for Season 2 alongside Douglas Mackinnon, who also will direct and executive-produces all six episodes. EP John Finnemore will serve as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then let us know: Are you planning to watch Good Omens‘ second season?
  1. I can’t wait for this one! It looks fabulous.

MHz Choice Sets Slate Of Summer Premieres Including ‘Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games: The ’70s’ From France & Italy’s ‘Don’t Leave Me’
With LIV Pairing, PGA Tour Preserves Contentious Tax-Exempt Status
‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker Tried Using ChatGPT to Write an Episode: It Was ‘Sh*t’
‘Monster’ Star Niecy Nash-Betts on How Personal Tragedy Connected Her to the ‘Timeless’ Story of ‘Dahmer’ 
