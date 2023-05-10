Good Omens Sets Long-Awaited Return — Get Season 2 Release Date

It’s been one hell of a wait for the unholy duo’s return, but Good Omens just announced some great news: The six-episode second season will hit Prime Video Friday, July 28, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Per its official description, the second season “will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

Also reprising their roles are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning in new roles are Miranda Richardson as the demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina.

New faces joining Season 2 are Liz Carr (Silent Witness) as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda (The Man Who Fell to Earth) as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) as demon Beelzebub.

The first season of Good Omens was released on Prime Video in May 2019 and was based on the beloved best-selling novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. For Season 2, Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with Douglas Mackinnon, who also directs and executive-produces all six episodes. EP John Finnemore serves as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

As an extra bonus, Gaiman collaborated with The Hillywood Show to reveal the date in a fan-funded parody video that you can watch below.

Were you praying to the angels for Good Omens‘ return? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.