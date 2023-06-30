Geraldo Rivera Makes Final Fox News Appearance After Being Fired From The Five: ‘I Want to Leave Thinking About How Wonderful Everyone Has Been’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
And that’s a wrap on Geraldo Rivera.
Fox News bid adieu to Rivera and his iconic mustache (see set photo below) during Friday’s edition of Fox & Friends, offering the veteran broadcaster an opportunity to reflect on his 22-year stint on the conservative cable news channel.
“I feel so verklempt already,” Rivera said at the top of the segment. “I am leaving Fox, my dear friends. I was fired from The Five, so then I said, ‘I might as well resign totally,’ and I quit. And today is my last day. But I want to leave not thinking about those things; I want to leave thinking about how wonderful everyone has been to me…. We have shared so many experiences.
“It started with 9/11,” the former war correspondent pointed out. “The reason I came here was because I had a great show… on CNBC, but they wouldn’t let me go to war. [Former Fox News chairman and CEO] Roger Ailes, who was our boss at the time, had earlier been my boss at CNBC, and he said, ‘OK, I’ll let you be a war correspondent if you work for half pay…’ and it took me around the world. Life takes you strange places, but it established a relationship with Fox that people would not ordinarily think of as a natural relationship because of political ideologies and so forth — me being more on the progressive side than many of my colleagues — but it worked out. Everybody was open-minded, open-hearted… I was treated as a family member here, and I hope it was reciprocated. There are ways to work as colleagues, and then there are ways to work as family, and I really do think that we became family.”
The segment ended with a montage chronicling Rivera’s 50+ years in broadcasting — including clips from his eponymous daytime talk show (featuring former president Donald Trump), the infamous opening of Al Capone’s vault and his reality-TV stints on Celebrity Apprentice and Dancing With the Stars — and a series of pre-taped goodbyes from members of the Fox News family.
Will you miss Rivera on Fox News? Hit the comments with your reactions to Friday’s farewell.
No,not at all!!
Geraldo, you will be missed. Take care and enjoy your retirement.
Will I miss him? I didn’t realize he was still around!
Yes 😢
You must be a liberal.
Good riddance to that RINO.
I won’t miss him even a little. I’m from Long Island and don’t consider he good representative of LIers.
He dated a woman named Connie Seyler and I married her sister. Nobody in the family cared much for Jerry R.
Full of himself. Never really thought he was relevant. Of course he got half pay for his work. His stuff was phoney. P.u.
He is a Great journalist a true one of a kind of
a kind. I for one will miss his style. Wasn’t
afraid to speak out and take a opposing veiw.
Met Rivera as a lawyer for the Puerto Rican group ‘The Young Lords’. I and others were very impressed by him. Rivera at times was a fighter for the right reasons of the poor, youth and the uplifting of his community and defender for human rights. What happened Rivera. I never he!rd him state the change of his politics.
When that happened Ino longer watched him.
He is just too stubborn in his ways he never would let anyone else’s opinion deter his own opinion his opinion was his way or no way I will not listen I’m a very loyal Fox fan and I will not miss him I’m surprised Jesse and Friends let him live that long on the channel I will not listen Michael Bennett loyal watcher and listener Geraldo had to go I understand you always need the other side of defense’s opinion but he would never budge he was always right even when he was dead wrong never could accept when he was wrong and that was a lot again Jesse and the Gang let him live for a long long time I don’t hate anybody but people you can’t have a conversation with it’s not good for news
Always interesting to watch him. I Wish him good health and a good future.
I always liked Geraldo watched him from the days of his traveling reporting.
I also watched him on the five but could see how he changes. I could see he irritated Greg Gutfeld. He claims he was close to Trump but chewed him up and spit him out on the five.
To me that’s not a friend. Goodbye Geraldo and good luck!!
Yes, I will miss Geraldo, especially when he appeared on The Five. He really
made the show when he was on. It’s a shame that there was so much tension
between him and Greg Gutfeld. I enjoyed hearing his point of view and felt he
was very knowledgeable about all sorts of matter. I don’t believe that I will
continue to watch The Five now that he is gone. There is no back-and-forth
anymore from the panelists, no drama, no opposite opinions that made sense.
The one that should go is Greg Gutfeld! And I NEVER comment on something
like this, it’s just that, I am so disappointed that Geraldo is leaving the show.