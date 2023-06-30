Geraldo Rivera Says He Quit Fox News After Being Fired From The Five — Friday Sendoff Planned

Geraldo Rivera said on Thursday that he has “quit” Fox News wholesale, one week after learning he was being subtracted from The Five.

Fox News in turn said that an “amicable” parting of ways had been agreed upon, and that Rivera will get a Friday, June 30 sendoff — though not on The Five, as originally planned.

“I’ve been fired from The Five, and as a result, I quit Fox,” Rivera said on Thursday in a tweeted video, taken aboard a boat.

Rivera has been with Fox News since 2001, when he joined as a war correspondent following a stint at CNBC. Per his latest contract inked in 2021, he was to remain the host of Cops: All Access (which streams on Fox Nation) and continue serving the network as a Correspondent at Large.

But as Fox News confirmed in a Thursday evening statement, “We reached an amicable conclusion with Geraldo over the past few weeks, and look forward to celebrating him tomorrow on Fox & Friends, which will be his last appearance on the network.”

At the time that Rivera got dropped from The Five, he had said that his final appearance on the panel program would be June 30. Instead, his swan song will still go down that day, but on Fox & Friends.

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023

The Five is a one-hour panel talk show on Fox News in which full-time hosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro, along with rotating hosts Harold Ford Jr. and Jessica Tarlov, discuss current stories, political issues and pop culture. Rivera was made an official member of the show in January of last year, alongside Tarlov, Ford and Pirro.

Will you be tuning in for Geraldo’s Fox News farewell?