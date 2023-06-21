Geraldo Rivera Out at Fox News’ The Five — Read His Statement

After a year and a half of sitting in with The Five, Fox News Correspondent Geraldo Rivera is officially leaving the program.

The co-host broke the news himself on Twitter Wednesday writing, “I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday, June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy.”

The Five is a one-hour panel talk show on Fox News which sees full-time hosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro and rotating hosts Harold Ford Jr. and Jessica Tarlov discuss current stories, political issues and pop culture. The show has been used as a template for other programs on the network including Gutfeld, Outnumbered and The Big Weekend Show. Rivera was made an official member of the show in January of last year, alongside with Tarlov, Ford and Pirro.

Rivera has been with Fox News since 2001, when he joined as a war correspondent following a stint at CNBC. Per his latest contract in 2021, Rivera remains the host of Cops: All Access (which streams on Fox Nation) and will continue serving the network as a Correspondent at Large.

His other credits include the syndicated talk show Geraldo, which aired from 1987-1998, and Fox News’ Geraldo at Large, which he hosted from 2005-2007.