Geraldo Rivera Says Fox News Firing Came Amid ‘Toxic Relationship’ With Fellow Host — and Drops Huge Clue About Who It Is

Geraldo Rivera has a bone to pick with one of The Five.
The recently ousted Fox News personality appeared on Thursday’s episode of The View and alluded to a contentious relationship with one of the hosts of the conservative news network’s 5 pm hour.
“I was fired from The Five, the kind of antithesis to this program, the bitter enemy,” he said. “I had a very toxic relationship with another [one] of the cast members.”
He didn’t name names, but he was quick to rule out Jeanine Pirro. “I discovered Jeanine!” he exclaimed, referring to her myriad appearances on his eponymous 1990s talk show at the height of the O.J. Simpson trial.
“I also thought it was very unfair that I was not judged objectively in our disputes, but rather that he was always favored,” Rivera said, acknowledging that his feud was with one of The Five‘s male cohosts, which narrows the field to Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters. “I was the one [who] was suspended three times. I had two, three appearances scheduled weekly, then bi-weekly, then monthly, then they kind of disappeared… I was really ticked off.”
Rivera also vowed that he would never forgive another former Fox News personality, Tucker Carlson, for spreading misinformation about the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, and that he would “dedicate whatever energy I have left in this profession to ensure [Donald Trump] is not ever reelected president.” You can watch the interview below:
Fox News bid adieu to Rivera and his iconic mustache during the June 30 edition of Fox & Friends, offering the veteran broadcaster an opportunity to reflect on his 22-year stint on the network.
“I feel so verklempt,” he said at the time. “I was fired from The Five, so then I said, ‘I might as well resign totally,’ and I quit. And today is my last day. But I want to leave not thinking about those things; I want to leave thinking about how wonderful everyone has been to me…. We have shared so many experiences.
“I was treated as a family member here, and I hope it was reciprocated,” he continued. “There are ways to work as colleagues, and then there are ways to work as family, and I really do think that we became family.”
As other reports have suggested, his feud was almost certainly with Greg Gutfield, whose star has been rising at Fox News.
I think it says a lot about Geraldo that he’s doing the whole ‘I was fired’ media tour after he essentially left the network itself of his own volition. I fully believe he had a difference of opinion when it comes to Trump that I’m sure didn’t sit well with the echo chamber that The Five is. But he’s always been a big attention seeker too and this whole thing feels very pouty on his part as well. I think his own behavior surely played a part. Fox gives plenty of time to Chris Christie who is about as anti Trump as you can get in the elephant party, so it surely wasn’t JUST that.
