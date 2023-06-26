Fox News Names Tucker Carlson’s Replacement — Plus: Laura Ingraham on the Move as Cabler Shakes Up Primetime

Nearly two months to the day since Tucker Carlson’s unceremonious Fox News ouster, the conservative cabler is unveiling its new primetime game plan.

The big news: Jesse Watters has inherited Carlson’s perch, as his Jesse Watters Primetime relocates from 7 to 8 pm. Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle — formerly at 10 pm — will shift to 7 pm. In turn, former 11 pm occupant Greg Gutfeld will move into the to 10 pm slot. Sean Hannity’s Hannity will remain at 9 pm. Lastly, Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher will air an hour earlier at 11 pm.

The new schedule goes into effect Monday, July 17. A snapshot of the tweaked lineup is below:

7 pm: The Ingraham Angle

8 pm: Jesse Watters Primetime

9 pm: Hannity

10 pm: Gutfeld!

“Fox News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come.”

News of Carlson’s ouster from Fox News broke on April 24, with the cabler saying in a statement, “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Weeks later, Carlson said in a three-and-a-half minute Twitter video that the show he had hosted for six-and-a-half years on would continue on via the social media platform. Fox News — which reportedly continues to pay Carlson after removing him from the airwaves — has since sent Carlson a cease and desist letter.

Carlson’s lawyers, meanwhile, have asserted his First Amendment right to free speech.

“Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds,” Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a previous statement to Axios. “Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events.”