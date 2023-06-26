Fox News Names Tucker Carlson’s Replacement — Plus: Laura Ingraham on the Move as Cabler Shakes Up Primetime

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Nearly two months to the day since Tucker Carlson’s unceremonious Fox News ouster, the conservative cabler is unveiling its new primetime game plan.
The big news: Jesse Watters has inherited Carlson’s perch, as his Jesse Watters Primetime relocates from 7 to 8 pm. Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle — formerly at 10 pm — will shift to 7 pm. In turn, former 11 pm occupant Greg Gutfeld will move into the to 10 pm slot. Sean Hannity’s Hannity will remain at 9 pm. Lastly, Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher will air an hour earlier at 11 pm.
The new schedule goes into effect Monday, July 17. A snapshot of the tweaked lineup is below:
7 pm: The Ingraham Angle
8 pm: Jesse Watters Primetime
9 pm: Hannity
10 pm: Gutfeld!
“Fox News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come.”
News of Carlson’s ouster from Fox News broke on April 24, with the cabler saying in a statement, “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
Weeks later, Carlson said in a three-and-a-half minute Twitter video that the show he had hosted for six-and-a-half years on would continue on via the social media platform. Fox News — which reportedly continues to pay Carlson after removing him from the airwaves — has since sent Carlson a cease and desist letter.
Carlson’s lawyers, meanwhile, have asserted his First Amendment right to free speech.
“Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds,” Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a previous statement to Axios. “Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events.”
Looks like Laura’s on her way out. Good.
How do you figure she’s on her way out? they’ve moved her earlier for more exposure…I am not a fan, just asking.
Although I hope this move signifies something bad for her, I’m not sure it does. They may have simply moved her to the 7pm hour to bolster the ratings for the new host at 8pm. Her ratings have been consistent so it is probably a smart move to have a consistent ratings grabber both before and after JW, at least as he settles into the new time slot.
Laura Ingraham has a better time slot on the East Coast, not so good on the West (4 p.m.). It might balance out, but she’ll gain on one coast, lose on another.
I don’t know if Laura is on her way out, but she clearly was demoted. 7 pm does not draw the same number of viewers as 10 pm, which is considered part of prime-time. They did the same thing with Greta Van Susterin, taking her out of the 10 pm slot she had ruled for nearly two decades. Greta, of course, famously left when Rogers Ailes departure triggered a get-out clause in her contract. Prime time for cable news is 8 to 11, and the network clearly made the calculation that Greg Guttfield should be ahead of her.
Greg Gutfeld has been such a success at late night, I wonder how being on an hour earlier will affect his ratings going up against network programming.
I’ll still watch him and get an hour more of sleep.
i dont watch any of them above. i dont watch for listen to racist.
Ah yes, people seem to forget all about the racist man-on-the-street interviews he used to do on O’Reilly, mocking the Asian tourists for a laugh.
Faux News anchors have ‘unique perspectives’…..
.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
.
A lineup of clowns and charlatans.
And not even unique. Bigotry, lies, manipulation and racism are as old as time.
People need to stop screaming ‘first amendment’ when it’s not relevant. Breach of contract is not protected by the first amendment TC
The First Amendment only protects speech from the GOVERNMENT, no one else. Actions have consequences.
I would hardly call this a shake up. It’s the same people all within the same with the exception of Carlson within the 7-11pm parameters or as I like to think of it, the same butt-holes delivering the same product and it all stinks.
It’s definitely a shake-up when two of your three prime-time anchors (8 to 11) are new.
Think how many guys living with their parents will skip dessert to avoid sitting through Laura Ingraham at the dinner table! Thanks, Fox News! Now I might have those abs women online claim they’d date me with!
Comedic how they call each of these shows “unique perspectives” when it’s the exact same opinion over and over again… just like CNN… this is the problem with media today, it’s either one side or the other. And you have to be ALL IN or you’re on the outs… As Trump would say, SAD!
If you think Fox News is hard right, you haven’t been watching (or listening). Fox News changed a few year back, when there was a change in who was running things. CNN is HARD left. MOST media is hard left just like the Democratic party. Because they went so far left, it creates an illusion that the right is going further right. Not happening folks. We need a governing body that is made up of the people, by the people & for the people. To get there we need to have more than 2 “successful” parties. We also need HARD term limits.
I’m so glad I don’t get Fox.😁
Fox News is glad you dont get them to. Actually, you probably don’t get much, do you?? Are things, often time, over your head???
Couldn’t care less about anything this despicable, lying network does. A pox on all their houses.
i miss Tucker, Jesse is OK but just doesn’t have the same fire & desire. Laura is good at the 7 oclock spot and Hannity stays in the right spot. Fox news is by far the best when it comes to political news but could use a bit more news, just news that doesnt include the Biden gang
