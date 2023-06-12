Fox News Hits Tucker Carlson With ‘Cease and Desist’ Letter After Latest Episode of Twitter Show

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Fox News has sent Tucker Carlson a cease and desist letter, days after the second installment of Tucker on Twitter (do we italicize Twitter “show” titles?) hit the social media app.
Fox News, since it continues to pay Carlson after removing him from the airwaves, claims exclusive dibs on his content. Carlson’s lawyers, meanwhile, have asserted his First Amendment right to free speech.
“Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds,” Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a previous statement to Axios, which was first to report on the cease and desist letter. “Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events.”
This Tuesday’s third “episode” of Tucker on Twitter reportedly will focus on Carlson’s response to the (latest) indictment of President Donald Trump.
Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer who represents Carlson with Freedman, said in a statement to Axios, “Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election. Tucker will not be silenced by anyone…. He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country, and will remain so.”
News of Carlson’s ouster from Fox News broke on April 24, with the cabler saying in a statement, “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
Carlson’s exit came in the wake of Fox News Channel reaching a settlement in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, just as their much-publicized trial was about to get underway. Dominion claimed it was owed damages resulting from Fox News’ airing of false claims about its role in the 2020 election. In the past few months, emails and texts gathered for the trial from Fox executives and anchors — Carlson and Sean Hannity included — hinted that people working at the company knowingly put forth false information about the election and Dominion’s involvement in it.
Justin Nelson, an attorney representing Dominion, said the case was settled for $787.5 million.
Weeks after losing his Fox News perch, Carlson said in a three-and-a-half minute Twitter video that the show he had hosted for six-and-a-half years would continue on via the social media platform.
Popcorn, please! 🍿
Hey Elon, someone is talking about your boy. Better help him before he gets hurt.
I just want make the drama a bit more fun.
They should use as grounds for breach of contract and stop paying him too. He’s basically continuing his “entertainment” show while still being paid.
Eh love him or hate him, they fired him and he should be able to now speak his mind wherever he wants.
He has a contract and has to adhere to the terms of the contract, that’s how the world works…if he’s being paid FOX feels he’s in breach.
Shepard Smith left the network, and could not work for any competing news channel for a year. Despite not working for another news channel, Tucker may have been asked in his contract (because who continues paying a former employee after being let go?) to not work as a news broadcaster until after the election. Those rules also seem to apply in that Tucker worked the hardest in pushing Trump’s lies.
That’s an obscene amount of money in the lawsuit!! Is any lawsuit really worth that much money. Ridiculous!
Yes, any lawsuit is really worth that, especially if the defendant has deep pockets as the only way to hurt such a defendant is to make them pay an obnoxious amount of money
Thoughts and prayers.
I dont think Tucker is committing any crime by just carrying a mission to inform people of what he thinks what is going on. We need a voice that cannot be silenced and can bring enlightenment to a lot of us who are groping for some answers.
He’s not being accused of a crime.
The fact that Carlson used the word “episode” to describe the video almost certainly makes it legally considered a show and thus breach of contract.
Another reason I won’t shed a tear when Twitter finally dies.
I… I can’t decide who to root for. Or rather, who to root against less. Is it possible for them *both* to lose? Because that’d be the ideal outcome.
Tucker can say this content is my thoughts and has nothing to do with Fox news channel. As a choice for free speech. If he does it in a different time frame from his show it will not be competition to a roge channel. Hate the caved in to the mob. I have canceled my satellite tv and no longer want to watch Fox. I can get the same information on cnn.
I agree with the constitution. Tucker Carlson has the freedom to speak his mind on any medium that will have him. What he is being paid for by fox is no longer happening they paid for him to go on the Fox Cable network. They are no longer receiving his written and produced narratives. BJ