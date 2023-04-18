Fox News, Dominion Reach $787.5M Settlement in Defamation Suit

Fox News Channel and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit just as their much-publicized trial was about to get underway Tuesday.

Per our sister site Variety, the agreement came just before lawyers for both parties were about to give opening statements in Delaware’s Superior Court. Judge Eric M. Davis announced that both factions had “resolved their case.”

Dominion claimed it was owed damages resulting from Fox News’ airing of false claims about its role in the 2020 election. In the past few months, emails and texts gathered for the trial from Fox executives and anchors hinted that people working at the company knowingly put forth false information about the election and Dominion’s involvement in it.

Justin Nelson, an attorney representing Dominion, said the case was settled for $787.5 million, the Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr reported Tuesday.

In a statement released after the settlement was reached, Fox said:

We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.

In a separate legal matter, another voting-technology company named Smartmatic has filed a $2.7 billion suit against the cable network claiming similar dissemination of false information.