Emmy Goes Under the Knife: TV Academy Announces ‘Enhancement’ of Iconic Statue — What’s Changing?

Like so many Hollywood denizens before her, the Emmys statuette is having a little work done.

The trophies handed out at this year’s awards ceremony will bear a special “enhancement,”‘” the Television Academy announced Tuesday: a “75” etched into the golden base, commemorating the award’s 75th anniversary.

The number will appear on this year’s prizes only. It is, per an Academy press release, “one of the few changes to the iconic award since its 1948 creation.” (Fun fact: The Academy saw and rejected 47 proposals back in the day before approving the 48th, aka the golden lady we know and love.)

“When I was first asked by the Academy’s leadership to explore altering the statuette, my first reaction was, ‘Are you sure? This is like giving a nip and tuck to the Statue of Liberty or the statue of David,’” said Scott Buford, the Academy’s senior creative director, via statement.

Added Television Academy president and CEO Maury McIntyre, also via statement: “We were trying to find a way to honor the historic nature of the anniversary. Emmy is all about celebrating excellence, and it has been for three quarters of a century… Those standards really haven’t changed significantly regardless of what era the greatest medium on Earth has been in. In that spirit, we didn’t want to veer too far with Emmy herself.”

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are slated to air on Fox on Monday, Sept. 18. But the ceremony itself could be postponed, depending on when the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America return to the negotiating table and agree on a new contract. (Get all the details here.)

