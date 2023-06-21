Emmys May Be Delayed (to 2024?) If AMPTP, WGA Don’t Reach Deal Soon

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards could be postponed — possibly until January 2024 — depending on when the AMPTP and WGA return to the negotiating table and agree on a new contract.

According to the New York Times, the organizers of TV’s starriest night are considering pushing this year’s ceremony — currently set for Sept. 18, and to air on Fox — to a later date if the WGA strike lasts into late summer.

And if the two parties don’t reach a deal by early August, the Emmys might even be delayed until January of next year — possibly because the Screen Actors Guild might also strike this summer, keeping its members from attending as well. (Neither the Television Academy nor Fox commented on the Times‘ reporting.)

The last time the Primetime Emmy Awards were held later than September was in 2001, when the September 11 terrorist attacks called for a respectful pause; that ceremony eventually took place on Nov. 4.

The Writers Guild of America voted unanimously to call a strike back on May 2, meaning the work stoppage is now in its eighth week. “The WGA Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal,” the Guild said in a May 1 statement, “but the studios’ responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing.”

Sources at the time told TVLine that the WGA was steeled to strike for six months if need be, and the AMPTP has shown no interest in returning to the bargaining table since talks broke down in early May.

Late-night shows were first to shutter amid the strike, and multiple TV shows have since seen production repeatedly interrupted or indefinitely suspended, either because writers are needed on-set/for writing or because unionized crew members choose to respect WGA picket lines.