Dancing With the Stars Ushers In Post-Tyra Banks Era With New Poster

Dancing With the Stars formally kicked off its post-Tyra Banks chapter on Monday with the release of Season 32’s official poster, which places new hosting duo Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough front and center.

As previously reported, Hough stepped in for Banks, whose departure after three seasons was announced in March. (Ribeiro has been with DWTS since Season 31.)

The new key art, which you can view below, also heralds DWTS‘ return to ABC after its exclusive one-season stint on Disney+. The show won’t be entirely absent from Disney+, though: ABC has confirmed that new Season 32 episodes will be simulcast on both ABC and Disney+, and will be available on Hulu the following day.

Conspicuously missing from the new poster: a specific fall premiere date. (You can glimpse ABC’s strike-altered fall schedule here.)

The full Season 32 cast — which so far includes Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix — will be unveiled on Good Morning American on Sept. 13.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli will all return for the new season, although it remains to be seen if the show will replace former head judge Len Goodman, who retired at the end of Season 31 (and sadly passed away in April after a battle with bone cancer).

Banks took over as Dancing‘s sole host in September 2020, after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were abruptly fired from the series earlier that summer. At the time, executive producer Andrew Llinares — who later departed Dancing ahead of Season 31 — called the hosting shake-up a necessary “evolution” for the show.