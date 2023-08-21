Dancing With the Stars Ushers In Post-Tyra Banks Era With New Poster

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dancing With the Stars formally kicked off its post-Tyra Banks chapter on Monday with the release of Season 32’s official poster, which places new hosting duo Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough front and center.
As previously reported, Hough stepped in for Banks, whose departure after three seasons was announced in March. (Ribeiro has been with DWTS since Season 31.)
The new key art, which you can view below, also heralds DWTS‘ return to ABC after its exclusive one-season stint on Disney+. The show won’t be entirely absent from Disney+, though: ABC has confirmed that new Season 32 episodes will be simulcast on both ABC and Disney+, and will be available on Hulu the following day.
Conspicuously missing from the new poster: a specific fall premiere date. (You can glimpse ABC’s strike-altered fall schedule here.)
The full Season 32 cast — which so far includes Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix — will be unveiled on Good Morning American on Sept. 13.
Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli will all return for the new season, although it remains to be seen if the show will replace former head judge Len Goodman, who retired at the end of Season 31 (and sadly passed away in April after a battle with bone cancer).
Banks took over as Dancing‘s sole host in September 2020, after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were abruptly fired from the series earlier that summer. At the time, executive producer Andrew Llinares — who later departed Dancing ahead of Season 31 — called the hosting shake-up a necessary “evolution” for the show.
Tyra was a terrible fit for the show. Thankful she’s out. Still think Tom and Erin got the shaft. Alfonso and Julianne will probably be fine. Will miss Len tremendously.
“At the time, executive producer Andrew Llinares — who later departed Dancing ahead of Season 31 — called the hosting shake-up a necessary “evolution” for the show.”
Really? REALLY? A superior “evolution” would have been attracting actual STARS. I quit watching when Tom and Erin were unceremoniously fired. Not sure I’ll give the show another chance. Not interested in watching “influencers” and “reality show” brats!!!
Thank God the show is coming back to channel 7 (in Los Angeles). One of the few things my Aunt Marguerite Ray and I enjoyed together was watching the show. We know longer had that because we both refused to purchase Disney+. During that time she passed away. I will continue to watch for the both of us, and remember her with fond memories.
I expect it to premiere on Monday, Oct. 2 (following NFL games on Sep. 11, 18, 25), but I wonder if the strike makes any difference. I’m sure it does for who they can get to participate… but I wonder about the date.
I don’t think the strike bans them appearing as themselves.
Correct:
https://tvline.com/lists/actors-strike-questions-answered-game-shows-soap-operas-sag-aftra/
I think while a loophole may exist for SAG members to appear on DWTS, they might be cautious on the optics of still helping one of the big producers (ABC/Disney) that they are striking against in helping them with content to fill during the strike. I’m guessing we will only see SAG members were weren’t getting much work even without the strike and then reality stars, social media stars and athletes rounding out the cast.
I don’t know if Alfonso is a SAG member, but he is an actor. I’m sure it will be hard for him, but if the SAG-AFTRA contract allows for the exemption, I know he’ll do a stellar job.
That’s Julianne Hough? I’ve only ever seen her on DWTS, but I would have never guessed that’s her.
The Photoshop is strong on both, yikes!
It is, but if I had just seen the image at the top of the article with no context, I would have recognized Alfonso. Would have never guessed Julianne.
Just so happy that Tyra is gone!!!!!!! I still miss Tom – he was the best!! – but I can live with Alfonso & Julianne as long as she doesn’t overdo it. She can be a bit much! But still way, way better than Tyra!! And I still love the pros! Also, hope they stick to 3 judges. With Len gone, we don’t need a 4th judge.
I still think DWTS was wrong to get rid of Tom and Erin as hosts. BIG mistake. That said, Alfonso will be fine, IMO. He stepped in for Tom once years ago and did a great job. (I hated him as a guest judge though) Julianne is loved by many. I think she’ll make a good host as well though she does get to be a bit much for me at times. I have no clue why I’m even commenting. I stopped watching DWTS years ago. lol. Maybe I’ll start watching again. .
I think it is shameful the way Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were treated. I have not watched the show since they decided to fire them.
If I can’t have Tom and Erin back, Julianne and Alfonso will be ok, especially after the Tyra debacle! I’d love to See Cheryl Burke in the judges chair as well. She’s the ultimate pro and has so much experience.
Thank Goodness Tyra is gone. She never did get the show was DANCING With the Stars, not PRANCING Around the Stars
Finally NO Tyra. Now I will watch DWTS again. Thank you for to her GONE.
perfect hose choices So glad DWTS is back in regular tv Now I can watch properly again
I hate Alfonso Ribero as well – can we already get him replaced?? Bring back Tom Bergeron or someone equally likeable. That’s not Alfonso or Tyra.
Tyra was only on for two seasons.