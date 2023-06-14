Chris Pratt Acknowledges ‘Incredibly Sad’ Time for Everwood Family in Wake of Back-to-Back Losses

Everwood alum Chris Pratt, who cut his acting teeth playing Bright Abbott on the WB series, is acknowledging the “incredibly sad” time for his former TV family in the wake of the recent deaths of former co-stars Treat Williams and John Beasley.

“It’s an incredibly sad season for the cast and crew of Everwood,” Pratt shared in an Instagram post late Tuesday. “We’re still reeling from the loss of John Beasley and yesterday we lost Treat Williams as well. Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends. They will be missed tremendously. I learned a great deal from working with each of them.

“The Beasley family and Williams family will be in my family’s prayers,” he continued. “May we see you again gentlemen. God bless you. Hug your loved ones. Reach out to that person that’s been on your mind. Life is fragile, precious and finite. Embrace it and one another. And if you’re looking for some films to watch this week, check out Treat in Prince in the City, Hair or Ten Things To Do in Denver When You’re Dead, and John can be seen in The Apostle, Walking Tall and Rudy.”

Beasley died of an undisclosed health issue on May 30 at the age of 79. Williams, meanwhile, died June 12 following a motorcycle accident in Vermont. He was 71.

In paying tribute to Williams on Monday, Everwood creator Greg Berlanti lamented, “Your loss from this world, especially only weeks after the loss of the beloved John Beasley, is heartbreaking and inconceivable to me.”