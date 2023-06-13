Treat Williams Remembered by Everwood Creator Greg Berlanti: ‘Every Week You Gave the World a Hug’

Everwood creator Greg Berlanti has shared a heartfelt memory of his first time meeting Treat Williams, who suddenly died on June 12 from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident.

Berlanti on Tuesday morning posted to Instagram a 2002 photo of Williams with Berlanti’s sister Dina, taken at the WB Upfronts after Everwood was picked up to series.

In the caption, Berlanti reflects n his first lunch meeting with Williams, to discuss the possibility of him of Dr. Andy Brown. “I was only 29 and had never worked with a star of your stature, let alone had lunch about anything I had written,” Berlanti recalls. “The assignment by the studio was to somehow vibe and see if ‘you were Andy.’ The lunch lasted hours and at the end you gave me a hug that made me feel like everything would be okay.

“My answer to the network after was that if we were able to capture half of Treat’s warmth, humor, wisdom and heart we would have a tv show,” Berlanti continues. “I can still feel the warmth of your presence back then. People could feel it through the screen when watching Everwood. That was the secret magic of the show, every week you were giving the world a much needed hug.”

Berlanti closed out his tribute by saying of Williams, “The kindness you showed me from that lunch through our time working together changed the course of my life and my own heart. Your loss from this world, especially only weeks after the loss of the beloved John Beasley, is heartbreaking and inconceivable to me. My love and prayers for you and your beautiful family who you loved so dearly and always reminded me nothing was worth anything without.”