Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton’s marriage might be in shambles on Chicago P.D., but portrayers Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos showed a united front on the picket lines.

On Monday, Soffer posted Instagram photos with Spiridakos — as well as #OneChicago executive producer Derek Haas — along with the caption, “Team, assemble!!”

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July 13 after the AMPTP, the collective bargaining representative for film and TV studios executives, failed to reach a deal with the actors’ guild. Meanwhile, WGA — the writers’ guild — has been striking since May 1, also due to stalled negotiations with the AMPTP. (Note: WGA and the AMPTP met for the first time in months last Friday but did not reach an agreement.)

Soffer and Spiridakos’ reunion comes after Soffer (who’d been playing Halstead since Chicago P.D.’s debut in 2014) departed the Dick Wolf procedural in early Season 10. On-screen, Halstead left for Bolivia, where he currently leads a military unit tracking the most dangerous cartel targets (all while not returning Upton’s calls).

Later in Season 10, Soffer returned behind the camera for his directorial debut in the March 22 episode, “Deadlocked,” about Voight’s attempts to stop jury tampering for a major trial.

Soffer previously said that his Chicago P.D. exit was “one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

However, the actor also noted that he was still open to returning. “Never say never,” he shared. “Halstead’s always going to be in my blood. That’s never going to change.”

Who else is all up in their #Upstead feelings after this reunion photo? Share your grievances (and wishes) below.