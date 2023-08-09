Big Brother Houseguest Drops N-Word During Live Feed — Fans Call for His Ouster

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Not again, Big Brother.
In a conversation with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli Tuesday night, Luke Valentine, the white 30-year-old illustrator from Florida, surprisingly dropped the N-word. “We’re in the G’s room, [N-word]!” he said. He quickly caught himself, put his hand to his mouth and said “I’m sorry.”
View the NSFW conversation below.
After the word was uttered, Jared, a Black houseguest, discussed how the word sometimes made white people more uncomfortable than African Americans. “I don’t give a f–k,” he said. “Yeah, right, I should’ve made you feel uncomfortable real quick, like, ‘Whoa, bro, what you just say?'”
“I should’ve been lying face down on the floor with you standing over me or something,” Luke responded. “Well, I’m in trouble now. I’ve been in worse trouble.”
TVLine has reached out to CBS for comment.
Riled up fans have taken to X (fka Twitter) to post their anger. Said user @whatsafastgame: “I really hate that these things are not properly addressed on Big Brother US. They never have and it seems like they never will be. Luke should be ejected from the game to teach him and others a lesson. Let’s hope the producers take corrective action.”
“Shame on the Big Brother production team if they let the Luke incident go by without a single word said to him,” posted @tvtalkswithtom. “Accountability is a MUST here.”
Big Brother has an unfortunate history with racism on the show. Not only have houseguests said racist things in the house, but Black houseguests often are the targets of microaggressions (as was the case with last season’s winner Taylor Hale) and early evictions. During Season 21, four of five non-white players were evicted within the first five weeks.
Season 15’s Aaryn Gries took heat for saying, “Go make some rice,” behind an Asian American houseguest’s back (among other unspeakable atrocities). On that same season, GinaMarie Zimmerman also made heaps of racist slurs. (“Candice [a Black houseguest] is already on the dark side, because she’s already dark.”) Gries lost a modeling contract, while Zimmerman lost a job as a pageant coordinator.
As a response to the show’s history, an all-Black alliance called the Cookout formed in Season 23. They stuck together until the very end, after which they crowned the show’s first-ever Black winner, Xavier Prather. The very next year, Kyle Capener, paranoid that the BIPOC contestants would again unite, suggested forming his own alliance to counteract that.
Should Big Brother eject Luke for his racial slur? Sound off below.
Yep, he should go. If that word slipped out of his mouth that easily, it means he uses frequently. GO HOME!
I’m tired of the claim that Blacks can use it, but others can’t.
.
Okay, so…segregated bathrooms, segregated seating, segregated schools aren’t cool, but segregated language that permits racial slurs is? How does that even make sense?
Well, it’s easy to understand if one has common sense…first thing you need to understand is the word derogatory…let us know when you figure it out
Florida gonna Florida.
Yes, It was wrong. He should not have said that. He noticed it was wrong Immediately!!! Let’s try some forgiveness and move on, Please.
no he noticed that he was saying it on camera. He even went on to say he didn’t care if he made the two, who were obviously uncomfortable, uncomfortable.
Well that didn’t take long.
White people can use the word but there might be repercussions. Just like using the c word. Nothing says you can’t say it but you will be judged if you do. And there might be more then just judgement coming your way if you do. I know others can say it without nothing happening.
Guess it would have been OK for the show if a black person said it. OMG! Just friggin end the show. You’re always gonna have somebody complaining about racism
then they shouldnt ignore racism.
If you don’t see the difference or understand the history of the word, maybe don’t comment with such ignorance?
it was very clear cut that Luke said the word, other HGs reacted to him saying the word, and then Luke proceeds to make light of the fact he said the word. So there’s no ifs and buts about this one. CBS has to remove Luke by their very own words they said in the S22 statement.
“Hate speech will not be tolerated and those who violate the policy will be removed from the Big Brother House”
Sorry production, we will hold you to this.
Yes, absolutely. No excuse. People who slip that language talk that way.